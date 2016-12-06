Opec doubles India’s oil demand at 10 mbpd by ‘40

Having agreed to cut oil production last week by around 1.2 million barrels per day (mbpd), the first time since 2008, Opec has plans for India. On Monday, the world’s most influential oil cartel termed India as an important partner in growth and said the country would benefit from its decision in medium to long-term, as it would guarantee future supplies without volatility in prices.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Petrotech 2016 conference, Opec secretary general Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo (in pic) said India’s oil demand would almost double to 10 mbpd by 2040 from the present 4.1 mbpd and being an important oil consumer, the country would play an important role in oil market stability. “Its vibrant economy currently enjoys the fastest growth in the world with a rate of 7.5 per cent in 2016. At one level, India represents an important source of rapidly growing oil demand that now appears to be the highest, at nearly 300,000 barrels per day — a rate that surpasses China,” Barkindo said.



Opec’s assurance to India is important considering that the country meets 80 per cent of its oil need from imports. Any spike in oil prices adversely impacts the country, as it raises the government’s subsidy burden and increases oil import bill.



According to Opec, global demand is forecast to increase by nearly 17 mbpd until 2040 – when it could reach around 110 mbpd.



Emerging and developing economies in Asia are expected to make up roughly 70 per cent of this growth, which is being spurred on by the region’s population gro­wth, a rapidly expanding middle class, urbanisation and industrialisation.



“Such a substantial expa­nsion in India and other gr­o­wing economies in Asia will need supplies from all pr­o­ducing regions. Than­kfully, Opec member countries will play a crucial role in fuelling this dynamic grow­th. But for this to happen, continued investment in our member countries’ energy industries is required,” he said.



The Opec secretary general said according to suppliers group’s world oil outlook, $10 trillion of investment is required in the oil sector till 2040 to maintain production supplies to meet the needs of consumers.



This would be hit, if efforts were not made to ensure stability in prices. Oil revenue has already declined 26 per cent in 2015 and is projected to decline by 22 per cent in 2016. Combined, this amounts to more than $300 billion and this trend is expected to extend into its third year.



In this context, Barkindo said the Vienna deal on November 30 to cut output by 1.2 million barrels a day (mbpd) starting January is important. The decision immediately took benchmark crude oil prices above $50 a barrel mark.



Terming the deal ‘histor­ic,’ he said what has made it special is active participation of non-Opec members such as Russia. A meeting betwe­en Opec and 14 non-Opec members was scheduled on December 10 where a broad pact would be reached for a 600,000 bpd cut in production by non-Opec members.



Russia has agreed to cut half of its output of 300,000 bpd. “This is an interdependent world. We are all in the same boat. We are looking at global prospect for increase in demand,” he said.



