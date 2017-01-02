OnlyMobile eyes expansion

OnlyMobile, selling pocket gadgets like mobile phones, wearables, tablets and accessories, is mulling expansion.



Shrutam Vijay Desai co-founder of OnlyMobile says the company is looking at a growth with an eye on cost competition. “We realised frequent fluctuations in gadget prices is a huge area of concern for consumers and this is the space where we play. A price consistency and stability in this increasingly volatile marketplace helps us retain existing customers and attract new ones,” says Desia.



It plans to foray into 300 towns in India and has tied up with logistics partner Delhivery to set up warehouses across India. After setting up a facility in Chennai in the coming months, it plans to set up two more warehouses by March 2017.



Founded in early 2016, based out of Surat, Gujarat, the company has a reach across 17,000 pin codes in India, which is contributing to almost 80 per cent of its mobile business. OnlyMobile has 96 brick and mortar offline retail outlets in India.



“OnlyMobile’s key differentiators that sets it apart from their contemporaries in the ecommerce space include non-predatory pricing policies, wide reach via a network of warehouses and call centres, genuine and company authenticated products and a unique 30-day price protection policy for consumers”, says Desai.



According to Desai, the company sources its products directly from the major brands and retails the same to consumers at affordable price points.



Only Mobile is present both in the online and offline space via own stores and franchisee stores. The company is hopeful of GST bill rollout as it will open up a huge market opportunity to tap into and a unified pricing despite shipment issues.



