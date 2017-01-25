Only 3% jewellers have hallmarking certification

Sixteen years since hallmarking was introduced in India, just three to four per cent of the jewellers have secured BIS certification.In its latest report on Indian gold market, World Gold Council has estimated there are between 3,85,000 and 4,10,000 jewellers or stores in India. The majority – around 70 per cent – of the industry has been categorised as unorganised. Between 2000 and 2015 more organised participants have emerged with their market share rising from 5 per cent to 30 per cent. However, only 13,000 jewellers of just a little more than three per cent of the stores have been certified to sell hallmarked jewellery.Bureau of Indian Standards had launched long-term scheme to encourage the voluntary hallmarking of gold jewellery in 2000. There are 413 hallmarking centres to certify jewellery across the country.“More needs to be done. Despite 15 years of hallmarking, gold jewellery is still routinely under-carated. According to research by the consultancy, Oliver Wyman, under-carating of gold jewellery weight has fallen from 20–40 per cent to somewhere around 10–15 per cent, although the true percentage may well be far higher, given there are limited number of BIS certified jewellers,” finds the report.The consumers find hallmarking necessary as 86 per cent of respondents said hallmarking is “extremely” or “very important”. But in urban India, five per cent of consumers say they do not know the caratage of the jewellery they bought in the past 12 months and this increases to 18 per cent in rural India.According to PR Somasundaram, managing director, India, World Gold Council, the country has to move towards mandatory hallmarking and has to set shorter timeframe for that.WGC has set short-term and long-term measures to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of hallmarking. Among the short-term measures, the governance around hallmarking pro­cesses has to be strengthened. Along with driving customer awareness about hallmarking, the government should incentivise and facilitate expansion of hallmarking centres and use BIS data to develop a ratings system for jewelers.Pilot Unique ID or other technology solutions have to be introduced to support hallmarking. India should pursue membership of the International Hallmarking Convention or develop an Asian alternative.In the longer-term, the country has to move to a mandatory hallmarking re­g­ime, the onus of hallmarking has to be placed on manufacturers and developing mechanisms to monitor the flow of gold across the supply chain.