Online & Self-Service

Modi’s demonetisation drive has sent industry to a standstill. No one is willing to take decisions and all are assuming nothing to happen till end of the year. While the jury is still out there on the merits of this idea, there is no confusion about the poor execution of it. As always, India is proving that nothing has changed when it comes to execution! Clearly, the PM has been misled by advisors and the common man would love to see some heads to roll for such a poor understanding of the logistical nightmare that is still unfolding. While the “black moneyed” folks have all gotten over their initial shock and innovated newer ways to whiten the black, it is the average man on the street who is still suffering, as per the PM’s request. Their suffering will amount to nothing if government lets the cooperative banks have their way. For, every politician worth his or her name has the cooperative bank connections and much of their funds lie in “cooperative” co-op banks. Will the PM be able to keep his promise to the nation?



Whatever the final outcome of the move may be, one thing is clear: Online payments and cashless will be the way forward for most businesses. And that too at a pace unimagined before. Kudos to our PM for that. Will B2B companies also embrace this in a big way? As per a quick survey with B2B CXOs, the online purchasing is on the rise in the industry. Will this mean we will find more sales people losing jobs? Marketing folks will have their lives more complicated, but it could empower them to see the sale from start to finish.



It seems B2B buyers are happy to do their research online but only a few actually make the purchases online as of now. As per a Forrester Group study, in the USA alone, over a million salespeople will lose their jobs if self-service e-commerce take full steam by 2020. The impact of this in India could be considerable and will be at loggerheads with the plans of Modi in creating employment. One thing the government should indeed do is planning a balanced execution programme of various contradictory but necessary themes of the policy. We have given some insights and free offer to handhold the Niti Aayog to drive this across the board.



As per our survey in India, about 70% of B2B CXOs said it would be more convenient to purchase from the website than via a sales agent. Majority of these buyers confirmed that they were comfortable doing their research on what and where to buy online, and that they would do the purchase online if the right systems are available both internally and at the sellers’ websites. However we also learnt that online purchase would not immediately be appealing to heavy machinery or high-ticket items buyers. Essentially wherever there is a room for negotiation of terms and pricing, there is no chance that online purchase will occur. It is easier for commodities and regular supply replenishments and these industries will see a quick transition to self-service online with this demonetization drive. We feel this move will actually benefit marketers in B2B. Traditionally marketing’s role has always been that of setting up sales force, branding and market making. It was not easy to calculate the Return on Marketing Investment (ROMI) as there were always many intangibles than tangibles. With this move online, marketers can drive awareness as well as actual, tangible sales transaction, and they can close the gaps that they have always been complaining to Sales.



Not all marketers may be ready to take up this challenge. Perhaps sales people may want to take up the role of marketers in order to survive their jobs? The opportunity is wide open for both the parties. Technology is the disruptor here in the wake of demonetization and technology can also come the aid of solving the problem.



Sellers can connect directly with buyers with digital interface via websites or mobile apps. With this companies can capture behaviour of the buyers and their buying patterns, and can plan for FAQs and the like for easy use of the self-service facility. However for more complicated, buyer-specific process issues and queries, technology may not be the immediate solution, although some of our clients have managed this as well through remote technology. What marketers can do in future is to reposition the commoditised product to a special solution or service, and use the technology to create dialogue. We have been helping several of our B2B clients to manage this transition from product selling to solution selling. The idea is beyond just consultative selling but actual addressing of value creation.



In the consumer industries the transition has been quicker in the last couple of years aided by the likes of Flipkart and Amazon. Buyers are happy to download apps and help themselves saving the seller companies much money in terms of people and training. B2B companies are now feeling the rumblings, but they think the tsunami will not hit them as quickly as imagined until Nov 8 when the demonetisation announcement hit the media. Clearly the executives are operating on fear. However, they need to realise that customers are going to do what they need to do to drive their growth despite the setback to the GDP growth. The biggest worry for the B2B companies is about the loss of jobs.



We have one advice to offer: Do not sit around and worry how your sales people will manage the tech shift and what your dealers will do. Watch how Amazon has transformed from an ecommerce site selling almost everything and becoming a Wal-Mart of the digital space to becoming a cloud service provider in the B2B sector giving IBM and Microsoft enough headaches and bottom-line pressures. So you better start doing instead of wondering about Modi’s next move. Shareholders need the growth and profitability mandate.



(M Muneer is CEO and MD of CustomerLab Solutions)



