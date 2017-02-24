ONGC says will invest more than Rs 4,100 cr to develop R-series fields

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) will invest Rs 7,327 crore for developing five oil and gas projects, including the Ratna field, which the company has got back from Essar Oil.



The company hasn’t given a time line for this investment, which will lead to production of 14.969 million tonnes (mt) of oil and 2.972 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas.



According to company statement, out of the total outlay, Rs 4,104.63 crore would be invested in developing R-series fields, including revival of R-12 (Ratna). R-12, also known as Ratna, was discovered in 1979 and put on production in 1983, which continued till 1994. The government awarded the contract for development of Ratna and other R-series fields in 1996 to a consortium led by Essar Oil.



However, the contract could not be signed due to various issues and in March last year the government reverted the Ratna & R-series fields to ONGC for development and production.



Out of 37 structures in the Ratna-R series field, which is located about 130-km off Mumbai, eight structures were found to be oil bearing and only one R-12 (Ratna) field was under exploitation between 1982 and 1994. The remaining R-series structures are yet to be monetised, the company statement said.



First oil from the Ratna-R series is expected by 2018-19, but the peak output of 14,583 barrels per day is expected in 2019-20. The field will produce a cumulative of 8.39 million tonnes of oil and 1.696 billion cubic meters of gas during the project life.



The ONGC board also approved redevelopment of the Santhal field in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 1,162.56 crore. The company will use enhance oil recovery (EOR) techniques at this field to double the recovery rate from the current 17 per cent. After redevelopment, cumulative oil production from the field is expected to be 20.46 million tonnes by 2029-30.



Other projects where ONGC is investing includes the B-147 field and the BSE-11 block in the western offshore. Another Rs 1,002.67 crore is also being invested in the fourth phase development of the NBP field in the western offshore to produce 2.08 million tonnes of oil.



