ONGC to offer bonus shares

After state-owned retailers, oil and gas explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will now offer bonus shares to its shareholders as it looks to improve liquidity in the company ahead of the proposed disinvestment.



The company is likely to announce the decision on Thursday when its board meets to approve second quarter earnings.



The board on October 27 will consider the second quarter financial results as also "consider a proposal for declaration of bonus issue", ONGC said in a regulatory filing.



Sources said that the bonus issue is being considered to reward shareholders that would otherwise been deprived of any dividends.



ONGC’s entire cash of about Rs 14,000 crore has been committed n future projects and capital spending, leaving little to be distributed as dividend.



Issuing bonus shares increases the issued share capital of the company, which is then perceived as being bigger than it really is, making it more attractive to investors.



In a bonus share issue, the price of its existing shares comes down by about the same ratio as the bonus shares that have been issued. So, if the bonus issue is 1:1, which means they are issuing one additional share for each existing share, the market price of the share will roughly halve.



ONGC had in December 2010 issued 1:1 bonus share along with a special dividend of Rs 32 per share and a stock split. At that point, ONGC equity share of Rs 10 face value was split into two of Rs 5 face value.



This was done as a precursor to the company's planned follow-on public offer (FPO) in the following year.



This time also, the government is considering 5 per cent disinvestment of its share in ONGC through an FPO this fiscal to raise about Rs 12,500 crore.



The government holds 68.93 per cent stake in ONGC. The ONGC stock closed up 4.6 per cent at Rs 292.90 on BSE on Monday.



