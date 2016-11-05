One terrorist killed, one army jawan injured in Shopian encounter

At least one terrorist was killed and one army jawan was injured in an encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.



The operation is currently underway.The local residents woke to the sound of gunfire as security forces personnel cordoned off the Dubjan area in the district.



Today’s incident comes hours after a police party was attacked by militants on Friday night when they were on their way to investigate gunshots heard in Dadsara village in Awantipora area of Pulwama.



