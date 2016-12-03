LoginRegister
One should be careful in making allegations against army: Guv

By PTI Dec 03 2016 , Kolkata

Tags: News
West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi today virtually disapproved of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on the deployment of army at toll plazas, saying one should be careful while making allegations against a responsible organisation like the army.

"Every person should be careful while making allegations against a responsible organisation like army," Tripathi told reporters.

Trinamool Congress legislators and ministers had yesterday staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan here, demanding immediate withdrawal of army from toll plazas but could not meet the Governor as he was away. TMC leaders are scheduled to meet Tripathi today.

The presence of army personnel at toll plazas had triggered a row with Banerjee questioning if it was an "army coup", drawing a stinging condemnation from the Centre which said the remark showed her "political frustration".

Banerjee had claimed that the army personnel were taking money from the vehicles which they are not supposed to do.

The army had rebutted her allegations that its personnel were deployed at toll plazas without informing the state government and were collecting money, saying the exercise was being carried out in coordination with Kolkata Police.

