One killed, many hurt in attack at UK Parliament

One woman has died and others have “catastrophic” injuries following a suspected terror attack outside the British Parliament, loc­al media reported on Wednesday citing a doctor.



A policeman was stab­bed inside the perimeter of Parliament building, an assailant was shot outside and several people lay bleeding on a nearby brid­ge, Reuters witnesses and officials said.



A Reuters photographer saw at least a dozen people injured on Westminster Br­i­­d­ge and photographs sho­w­ed people lying on the grou­nd, bleeding heavily. The nu­m­ber of casualties could rise, said an official.



The House of Commons, which was in session at the time, was immediately suspended and lawmakers were asked to stay inside. Prime minister Th­e­re­sa May was safe after the incident, a spokesman for her office said. He declined to say where May was when the attack took place.



The leader of the Hou­se, David Lidington, said an assailant who stabbed a policeman had been shot by police.



Amid confusing scenes, it appeared the incident might have unfolded in several locations, including the busy bridge where tourists often congregate to take pictures of Big Ben and other attractions. The incident took place on the first anniversary of attacks on Brussels in Belgium.



Reuters reporters inside Parliament said a large number of armed police, some carrying shields, were pouring into the building.



Britain is on its second-highest level of “severe” meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely. In May 2013, two British Islamists stabbed to death a soldier on a street in southeast London.



