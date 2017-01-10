To retain customer interest in e-payments at petrol pu­m­ps, the government may seek the support of public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) to pay charges levied by banks on card transactions at fuel stations.



If the plan goes through OMCs will have to incur Rs 600 crore extra burden over a 3-month period on this co­u­nt. It would be over and above an estimated Rs 600-700 crore for the period up to March 31 due to a disc­o­unt of 0.75 per cent on purc­h­ase of fuel thro­ugh credit/debit cards and e-wallets.



Sources privy to the development said IOC, HPCL and BPCL may be ask­ed to pay for a portion of bank ch­a­rges on e-transactions at fuel pumps as banks would be reluctant to absorb these charges any longer.



A formal decision on it is pe­nding as talks between ba­nks and OMCs are yet to be over, an official source said.



Financial institutions, including HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, had sent notices to fuel stations demanding me­rchant discount rates ra­n­ging from 0.25per cent to1 per cent on card payment at pumps. This snowballed into a major row with fuel dealers refusing to pick up the tab.



The government broker­ed a deal on Monday, following which credit and debit cards will be accepted without customers or petrol dealers having to pay charges for the time being. Earlier, ba­nks had only agreed to defer implementation of this cha­rge till January 13 on the intervention of the oil ministry.



“Merchant discount rate (MDR) charges will be levied as per RBI guidelines but who will take the hit? Banks, oil marketing firms are discussing,” petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan said after a meeting with finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday. “In the coming days a mechanism will be wo­r­ked out under which cu­s­tomers or pump owners will not bear the cost,” he added.



Sources said the new me­chanism could put the burden on OMCs at least till the end of FY17 before returning to the old system where banks loaded a 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge on clients for e-payment made at pumps us­ing credit cards. It was discontinued after Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were withdrawn.



Alternately, OMCs may be relieved of the burden to offer 0.75 per cent discount on e-transactions at their pumps and use this relief to pay for MDR. But Pradhan said this discount on fuel rate for using digital payments will continue.



Sources said the government might also look at compensating OMCs for picking up additional charges on e-payment for fuel purchases while seeking further lowering of MDR by banks.



Card payments involve 2-3 players–payment gatewa­ys, PoS machine pro­v­ider and banks/merchandise outlet. “All these have their own share in MDR ch­a­r­ges. After talks, it will be decided to wh­at extent MDR charges can be brought down that we are discussing,” he said.



Nearly 4.5 crore people buy motor fuel a day and account for Rs 1,800 crore in transactions. Usually, just 20 per cent of transactions are digital, but in November it rose to 40 per cent of the total due to the cash crunch. The government wants this number to grow by another 30 per cent so that Rs 4 lakh of cash transactions at fuel stations in the country could be reduced substantially.



