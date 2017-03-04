Ola signs MoU with MP Govt

Cab aggregator Ola today said it has signed MoU with Government of Madhya Pradesh to create 25,000 entrepreneurs in the state.



The MOU is focused towards training, skill development and empowerment of 25,000 driver partners in the next two years, Ola said in a releae.



It said the MoU has been signed with Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development Mission (MPSSDM) and Directorate of Skill Development (Technical Education & Skill Development Dept).



The company has set goal of nurturing micro entrepreneurship and skilling 50 lakh drivers by 2020.



Ola said as part of this initiative, it will work closely with the State’s Skill Development Department in providing essential training infrastructure, utilities and technology framework that will ensure an improved employment scenario for the youth of Madhya Pradesh.



Along with skilling and training thousands of men and women, Ola said it will also organise on-ground events, build communication modules and create a conducive ecosystem for aspiring driver partners to get requisite training and skills.



Ola is successfully operational in 5 cities Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh with various offerings including the likes of Micro, Mini, Prime and Auto-rickshaws.



