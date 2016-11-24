Oilmin gives 4th extension to panel on fuel economy norms

Oil Ministry has given a fourth extension to a high-level committee developing fuel economy norms for heavy-duty vehicles.



The panel, which is to "develop a road map for fuel efficiency norms for heavy duty vehicles (trucks and buses) in India", will now submit its report by December 31, according to the ministry's notification.



With commercial vehicles and buses guzzling more than a third of all diesel consumed in India, the government had in July 2014 constituted a committee under Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, to develop fuel economy norms for heavy-duty vehicles.



The panel was to submit its report by September 30, 2015 but was given a six month extension till March 31, 2016. Thereafter, it got two three-month extensions; the third one was given last week.



"In view of growing dependence of the country on import of crude oil and the fact that the highest consumption of diesel is by commercial vehicles i.E 26.75 per cent, followed by 10.75 per cent by buses/state transport undertakings (STUs), it has been felt imperative by the Government to define fuel economy norms for heavy duty vehicles (trucks and buses) in India," the July 2014 notification said.



Diesel is the most consumed fuel in the country, accounting for over 43 per cent of all fuel consumption.



The panel is to finalise schedule of implementation of fuel consumption standards as well as recommend policy guidelines for funding, upgrade involved in development of norms.



Besides, it will examine incentives for phasing out old and inefficient commercial vehicles and suggest a road map for their replacement, the order said.



The committee will examine norms/regulations being followed internationally, their effectiveness and possibility of replicating in India. It will recommend category-wise norms for heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs).



It will finalise standards and requisite specifications considering availability of infrastructure and logistics involved, processing economics and improvement in vehicle engine technology.



It will "consider and recommend to the appropriate government to take forward required legislation/act or notification or suggest amendment to an existing legislation, act or notification for enforcement of norms and its promotion in India, if necessary", the terms of reference of the committee said.



The panel has representatives of Department of Heavy Industries and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Director General of Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Director of Pune-based of Automotive Research Association of India and Director General of Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers will be members.



