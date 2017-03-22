Oil explorers’ lease could be extended by 4 years

To speed up reforms in the oil and gas sector, the government is set to formalise a new set of rules that will allow exploration companies to get extension of licences four years ahead of the end of its term.



The policy is expected to provide clarity to companies making big investments in the developing oil and gas blocks as it would ensure that exploration lease will get extended if a need arises.



According to the draft contract under the new hydrocarbon exploration and licensing policy (HELP), which the government is discussing with stakeholders, companies would be offered oil and gas fields on a 20-year lease, The lease could be extended for five years or more depending on a mutual agreement with the contractor and the government.



But such extension will be given only if the contractor submits an application five years ahead of the expiry of the lease.



The extension would be valid only if the government approves the contractor’s application four years prior to the expiry of the lease. If the government fails to give its nod within the specified time, it would be deemed that the lease has been terminated.



“This would certa­inly provide clarity to investors. Inve­s­tments worth billions get stu­ck in the absence of clear rules that define the exploration tenure for oil and gas fields,” said a government official privy to the development.



The new rules will only apply to oil and gas fields awarded under the HELP round, which is yet to be started by the government.



It would mean that it would not cover Anil Agarwal-owned Cairn India’s proposal to get a 10-year extension for their contract to operate the oil and gas block in Barmer, the country’s largest private sector oil find, in Rajasthan.



The company’s initial 20-year agreement runs out in 2020 and it is yet to hear from the government on extension despite repeated requests.



Last year, the government allowed automatic extension of contract up to 10 years for all pre-NELP blocks.



This was, however, subject to oil and gas block operators agreeing to share 10 per cent extra production with the government every year during the extension period.



These changes have benefited about 28 exploration blocks that were awarded to private companies between 1990 and 1999 – when NELP was implemented – where ONGC and OIL have the rights for participation in the block after discovery of hydrocarbon. While 14 of these blocks have been relinquished, the rest are still active and about 10-11 of them are producing hydrocarbon.



The new exploration licensing policy (NELP) was conceptualised in 1997-98 to provide an equal platform to both public and private sector companies in exploration and production of hydrocarbons with directorate general of hydrocarbons as a nodal agency for its implementation.



The government follows different set of rules for oil and gas contracts awarded at different points of time. It now wants to universalise the operation with the launch of HELP that among other things will give explorers flexibility to carve out areas that they want to explore under an open acreage policy.



Under HELP, which was approved on March 10, 2016 by the Union cabinet, chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi, contractors would have the freedom on pricing and marketing of gas that otherwise follows a formula.



