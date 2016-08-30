Offshore funds, ETF witness over $5b net outflows

Foreign portfolio investors prefer India, world’s fastest growing large economy, compared to other Asian markets. But there has been profit-booking as well by India-focused offshore funds and ETFs. Between July 2015 and June 2016, India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs witnessed net outflows of $5.2 billion, according to a study by Morningstar India, a part of a US-based fund research house. India, however, still remains the favourite investment destination am­ong Asian countries, said an HSBC study.An offshore India fund is one that is not domiciled in India but invests primarily in the Indian markets. Foreign instutional investors (FIIs) continue to account for about 20 per cent of the Indian Mcap with investments in Indian equities measuring to $304 billion during the April-June quarter. For the fourth consecutive quarter, India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs recorded net outflows to the tune of $826 million. Last quarter, $1.4 billion was eroded from the category.Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst, manager research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India, said, “The total $5.2 billion outflows in last one year could be due to foreign funds moving out of risky assets from the emerging markets and going to safe havens as there were lot of concerns around Brexit. But, outflows have slowed in the recent quarters and it will be interesting to see as to what happens to fund flows during July-September quarter.”“Despite net outflows, robust markets helped the assets of India-focussed offshore equity funds and ETFs to grow during the quarter ended June 2016 to $41.3 billion from $40.1 billion recorded at the end of the March 2016,” Srivastava said. “Positive domestic triggers of the 7th pay commission and a good monsoon forecast kept sentiments upbeat. Consequently, the S&P BSE Sensex index surged by 6.54 per cent through the quarter,” Morningstar said.India-focussed offshore equity funds witnessed higher outflows than India-focussed offshore ETFs during the quarter, the Morningstar study pointed out.The value of investment into Indian equities in foreign funds also surged to an estimated $163.2 billion against an estimated $157.3 billion during the quarter ended March 2016.