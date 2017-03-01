LoginRegister
You are here » Home

Officials: New Trump order drops Iraq from travel ban list

By PTI Mar 01 2017 , Washington

Tags: News
US officials said President Donald Trump's new immigration order will remove Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face a temporary US travel ban.

Four officials say the administration's decision follows pressure from the Pentagon and State Department.

They had urged the White House to reconsider Iraq's inclusion given its key role in fighting the Islamic State group.

The new order is designed to replace an earlier Trump order that was blocked by federal courts.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to discuss the order before it is signed.

They said six countries Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen will remain on the travel ban list.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM NEWS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Go figure this
    Belying projections, CSO data forecast growth of over 7% for the third quarter

    How does one explain the 7 per cent GDP growth in October-December 2016 quarter during which high value currencies in denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: The swinging trend

Politics is also about picking out trends. For it is ...

M S Swaminathan

Let us be aware

From the beginning of this year, the UN sustainable development ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Stay in harmony with nature

It’s a fact of contemporary life that you ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter