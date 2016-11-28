Odisha land reserved for Posco might go to JSW

Is the government’s land in Odisha reserved for Posco project going to change hands with Sajjan Jindal promoted JSW Steel? This is what the state government seems to be planning to limit the damage done to its image after the Korean steel giant decided to withdraw from its proposed 12 million tonnes steel project in the state after waiting for a decade to obtain clearances.Official sources privy to the development said the Odisha government is seriously considering allotting the land earlier reserved for Posco project to another steel player. And JSW Steel tops the bill as it has already proposed a 10 million tonnes (mt) steel plant in the state and has put a request to get requisite land and iron ore for the plant.“The state is already in possession of over 2,700 acres out of a total of 4,004 acres of land near Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district that was being transferred to Posco. Now that the Korean company is not interested in the project, the same could easily be transferred to another company for putting up greenfield steel capacity,” sources said.“Initial discussions for offering the land to JSW have already been held and some forward movement could be expected during the ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave scheduled in the state capital later this week,” they added.A detailed questionnaire sent to JSW Steel remained unanswered till the time of going to the press. JSW Group, with interest in steel, energy, infrastructure and cement, proposed in August that it would set up a 10 million tonnes steel plant in Odisha at an estimated investment of Rs 50,000 crore. The announcement was made at an investor meet in Bangalore, where JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal met Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.While the location of the plant was not decided then, Jindal had hinted that the steel plant may come up near the Paradip port. The proposed plant of Posco was also supposed to come up near the port with the Korean entity showing interest in putting up its won captive port.“The transition of land reserved for Posco to another steel project should be smooth. Moreover, a domestic steel company may face less local opposition than Posco had to face ever since it inked an MoU with the Odisha government for 12 mt steel plant in 2005,” said a person closely connected with Posco’s Odisha project for over a decade.JSW could also be provided iron ore linkage by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), which in turn could hold a portion of equity on the company, sources said. Alternatively, the company could participate in iron ore auctions to get raw materials for its steel project.Late last year, Posco indicated that it is withdrawing from the proposed steel project in Odisha as it neither had land or iron ore mine to start any productive work. Later, the company also returned 1.7 acres of land allotted to it by the state government in Bhubaneswar for construction of the company’s guesthouse.In July this year, the company finally brought curtains to its project when it told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it would not pursue its integrated steel plant in Odisha any more. The company was defending the revised environmental clearance it had received in 2014 for the steel project.“It is unlikely that Posco would return to Odisha for the steel project. This clears the ground for trying other alternatives,” said an official in the mines ministry on condition of anonymity.For JSW, getting the land reserved for the Posco project would help reduce the project cycle substantially, allowing the state to get a running steel project quickly. It is expected that the company would start with a 4 mt steel plant and then gradually increase its size to reach 10 mt capacity when full quota of land is available. JSW is the country’s leading private sector steel producer with an annual steel making capacity of about 18 mt.The Korean steel major, which has been waiting since 2005 for its $12 billion investment proposal to get all important statutory clearances, including land and a mine, lost patience last year when it first decided to freeze its Odisha plan temporarily due to lack of progress and later indicating that it was no longer interested in it.Posco, which signed an agreement with the Odisha government to set up a 12 mt steel special economic zone (SEZ) in Jagatsinghpur at $12 billion, scaled down the size of the project to 8 mt in 2012 due to the state government’s inability to acquire the required 4,004 acres of land. It decided to set up two 4 mt steel units in 2,700 acres before scaling up the plant to 12 mt capacity, depending on land availability.In the run up to obtaining clearance for mining rights, Posco also faced hurdles over getting green clearance for its project and the land acquisition process resulted in law and order problems. The company’s claim for Khandadhar mines also got entangled in a legal battle with relief coming only in 2014 after the Supreme Court verdict. But later the government again changed the course and amended the MMDR Act to allow grant of iron ore mines only through a process of auction.