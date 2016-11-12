Odisha govt welcomes SC verdict on entry tax

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgement on the case to levy Entry Tax by states, the Odisha government today said it would earn Rs 1,500 crore from different companies.



"In pursuance to interim orders of the Supreme Court of India and High Court of Orissa, some dealers have paid 50 per cent of Entry Tax due on imported scheduled goods and some dealers have paid one third of Entry Tax due on scheduled goods brought/procured from outside the State which are not manufactured here," state Finance Minister Pradip Kumar Amat said.



He said it was expected that the dealers would pay the balance pending Entry Tax about Rs 1,500 crore and interest there on after Division Benches vacated the stay.



