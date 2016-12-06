Odisha eyes foreign markets to push homegrown brands

While Odisha is boasting of Rs 2,03, 270 crore worth of investments and inviting big brands like ITC, Aditya Birla Group, Adani and Shahi Exports through its Make in Odisha initiative, the state is still mulling new initiatives to place its home brands, Utkalika and Boyanika, outside in a big way. Taking its heritage outside, Odisha is targetting Canada, Europe, Middle East, Japan, Bali and Korea to promote its handloom and handicrafts.



Within the country, Odisha is targetting airports at metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Goa under the brands Boyanika and Utkalika in the next three years. Boyanika represents the primary weaver’s cooperative societies of Odisha, while Utkalika is a brand of Odisha State Cooperative Handicraft Corporation. The state government has already joined hands with e-tailers like Flipkart, Snapdeal and Amazon to push its products online apart from selling online through dedicated sites of both the brands.



Boyanika products available on e-tailers include Bomkai, Berhampuri and Sambalpuri sarees and other silk products, while Utkalika products include home decor items and traditional jewellery.



“We are trying to push our products outside India through franchise networks in Canada, Australia, Europe and Middle Eastern countries. The US being an extremely competitive market, we are still looking at entry options there,” said Gayatri Patnaik, managing director, Utkalika.



Expatriates from Odisha recently organised a grand celebration in the Saudi capital to popularise the ethos, art and culture of the state. Celebrations were held under the banner of Riyadh Odisha Socio-Cultural Association with a variety of cultural events.



“We are also looking at Japan, Korea and Bali to push our Buddhist merchandise like sculptures and products of religious relevance,” she added.



Goa -- because of its huge tourist-driven economy -- is another state, which the brands are aggressively trying to enter.



Over the last 50 years, Boyanika has gained wide recognition as Odisha’s premium handloom brand, representing the weavers’ cooperative. Under the government’s department of handlooms, textiles and handicrafts, Boyanika produces finest designs and hand weaves like Ikkat, Kotpad, Bomkai etc in various segments.



Apart from being Odisha’s state cooperative, Utkalika also represents the state emporium. The arts and handicrafts emporium run by the state government is a treasure-trove of stone carvings, wood carvings, pattachitra (canvas paintings), palm leaf etching, appliqué, terracotta, silver filigree, dokra (alloy of brass, nickel and zinc) casting, cane and bamboo work, brass, bell metal products and tribal jewellery.



The traditional sarees from Utkal (the ancient name for Odisha) are made up of unusual patterns and colours. The distinctive and stylish Ikat sari is an intricate tie and dye creation. Yarns are knotted and dipped in different colours to produce a multi-hued saree. Other varieties like Passapali (chess board design) from Sambalpur and Bolangir districts, Bichitrapuri with double Ikat where both warp and weft are dyed and motifs like fish and lion are used, and Sonepuri with zari thread weaving from Sonepur district are available in cotton and tussar silk materials.



The Berhampuri patta is unique for its typical weaving style and ‘phoda kumbha’. “It originated some 200 years ago and historians say that it was exported to South-East Asian countries. It is also used to adorn the deities at the Jagannath Temple in Puri,” a weaver explained.



However, while the government is aggressively promoting and marketing its handloom and handicrafts outside the state, the demand for handicrafts sold under the brand Utkalika is seen to be falling in big cities, says a review report. Although voluntary organisations still maintain that the demand for Odisha’s crafts is growing outside the state.



Craftsmen, on the other hand, complain that lack of vision is the main reason why many good initiatives are not working. They feel the government’s initiatives to develop handicrafts go waste due to the lack of extensive market research. “When we are invited to design development workshops hosted by the handicrafts department, we find most designs do not meet the market needs. Our buyers, who order products for decorative purposes, look for utility. While we do quite well on our own through our own networks, we find Utkalika’s marketing strategy too traditional for the changing market dynamics in big cities,” said a sculptor.



When asked, Patnaik said: “A lot is being revamped and we are restructuring our plans to promote our products.”



The recently held Make in Odisha conclave -- organised by the Odisha government in collaboration with the department of industrial policy and promotion -- received investment intent of Rs 2,03, 270 crore in 10 diversified sectors for an undisclosed period of time. This investment intent has the potential to generate more than 1,38,000 additional jobs for the state and textile has been a major push in the state apart from smart cities, infrastructure, mines and minerals, said a state official.



Eight sectoral sessions were organised on smart city, chemicals, petrochemicals & plastics, tourism, textiles and apparel, food processing, skill development, electronics manufacturing & IT and defence manufacturing.



While the state is busy luring big names with major sops, one can only hope the homegrown products and brands find a better and bigger place outside Odisha.



sudeshna.banerjee@mydigitalfc.com



