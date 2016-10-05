Oct 6 SC verdict will resolve BCCI-Lodha face-off

On a day of frenetic developments, a frustrated and angry BCCI president Anurag Thakur lashed out at the Lodha Panel, accusing them of causing ‘reputational taint and damage’ to the Indian cricket board. Raising Cain over the unilateral decision of the Lodha Panel to approach the board’s banks — Yes Bank and Bank of Maharashtra — asking them to freeze their accounts and stop all disbursals, Thakur told Financial Chronicle, “All our money is our own, we aren’t subsidised by anyone. We don’t take a pie from the government. We generate our funds and disburse them. Now you have a problem with that also. We are open to reforms, we have followed all the timelines prescribed by the Lodha Panel, but how can you reach out directly to our banks? What is the provocation? Payments to state associations have to be made so that the Test and other games take place. Indore is a neutral venue, just as the Lodha Panel advocated. Aise kaise chalega? How does one function? Most state units were unsure how they will be able to host games in this home season. They need to decide whether they can host the games, with or without money.”



Such was the ferocity of the board’s reaction that the Lodha Panel had to back off, asking the banks to de-freeze the accounts so that the BCCI could conduct its business.



