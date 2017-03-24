NTPC may buy out SJVNL

On the lines of creating an oil conglomerate, the government is planning to set up a state-owned power sector behemoth with NTPC at the fulcrum. As a step in this direction, it may ask India’s largest power producer to buy out the entire government equity in hydropower generator SJVNL and merge the entity with itself.



SJVNL is a joint venture with 64.46 per cent equity holding by the Government of India and 25.51 holding by the government of Himachal Pradesh. The balance shares are with the public. At Thursday’s share closing price of Rs 32.70 on BSE, the buyout will entail a total investment of about Rs 12,000 crore by NTPC with close to Rs 9,000 crore accruing to the Centre.



Confirming the development, top government sources said the idea is expanding the non-fossil fuel power generation. NTPC would be used as a first step to bring about consolidation in the sector. This could be done by creating a large public sector power behemoth, integrated vertically, with presence in mining, generation (both conventional and renewable) and even transmission at a later stage.



The merger will help NTPC build upon its hydro potential that has seen a slow progress so far. Out of its total installed capacity of about 49,943 mw, NTPC has a mere 800 mw of commissioned hydro generation. It will immediately add 1,959.6 mw hydropower generation through three plants to NTPC’s portfolio while it also helps the generator further increase its generation by 8.7 billion units.



Given the fact that NTPC is a listed entity, the exercise will add value to the investors. SJVNL investors migrating to NTPC will also benefit as they would be a part of a power behemoth that enjoys a huge branding globally. Officials from NTPC declined to comment, while SJVN chairman RN Misra could not be reached. SJVNL shares gained 0.46 per cent on BSE to close at Rs 32.70 a share. NTPC shares also jumped 2.27 per cent higher to reach Rs 164.35 a piece.



Meanwhile, NTPC has broken its previous records of generation. NTPC and Group NTPC achieved the highest ever daily generation of 784.78 million units (MUs) and 870.15 MUs respectively on March 22, surpassing previous best of 782.95 MUs and 866.47 MUs achieved on September 9, 2016. Moreover, the company achieved the highest ever cumulative generation of 242.54 billion units (BUs) upto March 21 in FY 17 against previous best of 241.976 BUs achieved in FY 2016 from sources like coal, gas, hydro and solar.



“The idea to merge smaller entities that adds value to the company is a welcome step but the government should adopt a gradual plan on the consolidation drive so that additional pressure of taking over weaker entities did not fall on NTPC,” said a power sector expert.



Sources said that while the first phase of consolidation may involve NTPC buying out SJVNL from the government, in the second phase it could look at the possibility of bringing the country's transmission assets currently with Power Grid under its fold. Simultaneously, other state-owned assets in renewable could also be brought under NTPC umbrella. NTPC itself has a huge programme to add close to 15,000 MW of solar capacity in its portfolio.



Making NTPC as the power behemoth may not be a solitary example of the policy push. Already plans are afoot to merge large state-run oil PSUs into two large integrated firms. Work has already started to look at merging HPCL with upstream oil entity ONGC.



