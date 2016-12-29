NSE files IPO papers with Sebi

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Wednesday filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offer of its shares.



The IPO will comprise up to 11.14 crore shares of Rs 1 face value. The offer will constitute 22.5 per cent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital of the NSE.



The issue may be one of the largest in recent times, however merchant bankers were tight lipped on how much money the NSE is aiming to raise.



But based of last placement of shares at Rs 4,000 per share for Rs 10 face value, the 11.14 crore share issue of Rs 1 face value may raise around Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 crore. However, the shares sale could fetch higher, with some even speculating as high as Rs 9000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.



The NSE is still waiting for the Sebi’s direction on its listing of its shares on stock exchange as it feels that the BSE is a competitor, said an NSE official.



However according the Sebi regulations 2012, stock exchanges and clearing corporations have to list on another stock exchanges and cannot go for listing on their own stock exchanges.



The NSE is the largest stock exchange in India and the fourth largest in the world by equity trading volume according to World Federation of Exchanges annual report for 2015.



The NSE has 85 per cent market share in the equity cash trading segment, 94 per cent in equity derivatives trading, 59 per cent in currency derivatives trading, 79 per cent in interest rate derivatives trading, 77 per cent in ETFs trading, 80 per cent in corporate bonds trading for fiscal 2016, according to the DRHP filed by the NSE.



The IPO is an offer for sale by the 27 selling shareholders both domestic and foreign entities holding stake in the stock exchange.



The domestic financial institutions that will be offloading shares include through the IPO include IDBI Bank (7,415,680 shares offered), State Bank of India (6,428,120 shares), SBI Capital Markets (5,362,500 shares), IFCI (3,431,880 shares), HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company (2,475,000 shares), Bajaj Holdings & Investment ( 2,040,000 shares), Bank of Baroda (1,098,630 shares) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (811,250 shares). Among the foreign entities offloading stake through the IPO are Tiger Global Five Holdings (14,850,000 shares offered), Aranda Investments (Mauritius) (9,900,000 shares), SAIF II-SE Investments Mauritius (9,900,000 shares), GAGIL FDI ( 8,662,500 shares), Norwest Venture Partners X FII – Mauritius (7,837,500 shares) and Citigroup Strategic Holdings Mauritius (7,425,000 shares).



