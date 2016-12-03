NSE chief Ramkrishna quits

Chitra Ramkrishna, managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), has resigned from her post citing personal reasons, said an NSE statement issued on Friday.



“The board of directors of NSE met today and accepted the resignation of Chitra Ramkrishna,” the statement said. Ramkrishna tendered her resignation “due to personal reasons and expressed her desire to step down with immediate effect,” it further said.



J Ravichandran, who serves as group president, finance and legal, and company secretary at NSE, has been named the interim MD and CEO.



Ramkrishna’s departure comes almost a year before the end of her tenure in 2018. She took charge as NSE chief in April 2013 for a period of five years.



According to people familiar with the development, Ramkrishna’s decision to quit was based on differences with the board on key issues, including the exchange’s PO and some regulatory matters relating to alleged irregularities in the exchange’s co-location platform.



Ramkrishna was part of the team that set up NSE and was appointed joint managing director in September 2009 before being elevated to the post of MD & CEO with effect from April 1, 2013. Ravichandran, who has been told by the NSE board to take charge of the CEO’s office with immediate effect, has been associated with the NSE for long years and brings with him a wealth of experience and full understanding of the functioning of the organisation, the NSE release said.



The board has also decided to immediately start the process for selection of a new MD & CEO and has set up a selection committee for the purpose.



Earlier last month, Ramkrishna was elected the chairwoman of WFE, the global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses. Her exit comes at a time when the exchange is gearing up for its listing. The country’s largest stock exchange had recently appointed four global coordinators for managing its initial public offering (IPO). NSE is expected to file the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator Sebi latest by January, 2017. It is also looking to list its share in both domestic and global markets. The exchange is likely to file for overseas listing by April next year.



NSE is under pressure from its investors to expedite its listing plans.



In order to speed up the listing procedure, NSE had re-constituted the listing committee as an empowered sub-committee of the board. NSE was forced to re-constitute the committee as it faced flak from foreign investors who had raised issues about the earlier panel’s composition whose neutrality was under question.



