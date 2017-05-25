NPA ordinance: PMO tracking RBI progress

The government has put in motion its plans to fast track resolution of bad loans. Now, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is seeking a status report on specific actions taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after the passage of the ordinance empowering it to speed up the recovery process.



Sources said the government is adopting a hands-off approach on the issue and letting the banking sector regulator deal with specific NPA cases. At the same time, it is keeping a close tab on the progress to see that stress in the banking sector is addressed quickly and results are available in at least five to six large cases over next few months.



The idea is to come up with a list of successfully handled large NPA cases that could be showcased as success of policy initiatives of the Centre.



“The PMO wants quick progress on bad loans, specifically on at least five to six top NPA accounts, so that necessary momentum is given to the entire exercise. While the RBI has initiated the process by expanding the scope of its oversight committee, the concern still remains that a pause button is not been pressed over procedural complexities and sharing of responsibilities,” said the source quoted earlier.



The main concern in the banking segment is over decision to take a haircut as part of NPA resolution process. Bankers fear even after vetting of loan by RBI and its oversight committee and specific suggestions being recommended by them, the decision of hair cut will have to be finally taken by banks as it would have direct impact on their balancesheets.



In addition, any case of resolution would increase banks liabilities with higher provisioning requirements. This would further suck out bank’s capital that would require the Centre to come out with fresh roadmap to recapitalise banks.



“Losses at some of the weakest small- to medium-sized state banks could pressure them to shrink, or to eventually exit the system by entering into forced mergers,” a Fitch Ratings report titled ‘Prospects for Bad Loan Clean-Up at Indian Banks Improving has said.



Among the largest wilful defaulters identified by banks are Kingfisher Airlines and Winsome Group. But there are several large corporate houses with huge debt exposure and flagging businesses. “The problem of big NPAs (non-performing assets) is confined to at best 50 companies and therefore those 40-50 accounts need to be resolved,” finance minister Arun Jaitley had said at an industry event earlier.



Early this month, the government had decided to promulgate an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act (BRA) to empower RBI to deal effectively with rising incidence of stressed assets in the banking segment. The banking sector is sitting on high levels of non-performing assets (NPA) that have seen a spike last year with a rise of over Rs 1 lakh crore in the nine-month period of FY17 to Rs 6.07 lakh crore. This has weakened banks’ balancesheets and reduced their ability to lend more to the industry, affecting growth.



The amendments also allows the RBI to frame policies that is in interest of banks and adopt a case-to-case approach that offer quick solution for dealing with bad assets. The RBI has already been told to also use provisions of the recently enacted Bankruptcy Code to derive powers to deal with NPA and frame regulations. Enabling the central bank to issue directions to banks on stressed assets will also take care of the undue vigilance that banks currently face from investigating agencies.



The NPA policy also gives apex banks to involve rating agencies in oversight committees to get proper rating of stressed assets. The rating would involve judging the quality of assets and assessing its future prospects based on its financial health. This will help in arriving at a valuation for such assets that will make it easier for banks to decide a price at which to dispose of the assets, even if it means taking a larger haircut including forgoing interest. Often bad assets fail to get investors as they are over priced.



In addition, the case-by-case approach would also allow merger of company in default with a healthy company from the same sector.



