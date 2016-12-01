Now Rs 10,000 cap on Jan Dhan withdrawals

In an important direction, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that Jan Dhan account holders can withdraw only up to Rs 10,000 a month. “Fully KYC compliant account holders may be allowed to withdraw Rs 10,000 from their account, in a month while limited or Non KYC compliant account holder may be allowed to withdraw Rs 5,000 per month from the amount deposited through SBNs (specified bank notes) after November 09, 2016 within the overall ceiling of Rs 10,000,” said the central bank.



The move was aimed at protecting rural account holders from activities of money laundering and legal consequences under the Benami Property Transaction and Money Laundering laws, the notification said.



Deposits in Jan Dhan accounts soared sharply by around Rs 27,200 crore in just 14 days after the announcement of the ban on Rs. 1,000 and old Rs 500 banknotes. The total deposits in the 25.68 crore Jan Dhan accounts crossed the Rs 70,000 crore mark and were at Rs. 72,834.72 crore on November 23.



Meanwhile, according to a news report, the Maharashtra government has turned down its employees’ demand for payment of their salaries in cash. However, the state will request RBI to relax restrictions and permit government employees to withdraw their entire salary in one go. “We are requesting the RBI to allow government employees to withdraw their entire salary in one go,” said Sudhir Mungantiwar, finance minister.



According to Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economic Adviser & GM, Economic Research Department, SBI, “The analysis of cash deposit data indicates that only 44 per cent of cash is deposited in urban and metro areas, while the rest (i.e. 56 per cent) is deposited in rural and semi-urban areas. The same trend is visible in withdrawals also. The very low share of cash deposit in metro areas indicates high penetration of plastic money and digital banking.”



Post demonetisation – between November 10 and November 27 – the total cash deposited and exchanged in banks amounted to Rs 8.45 lakh crore. Withdrawals were only Rs 2.16 lakh crore (27 per cent of total deposits) till November 27.



Meanwhile, the drive against black money continued on Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 40 locations across the country in order to check black money held with currency exchanges, hawala dealers and others in the wake of the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.



Officials said the searches were conducted by multiple teams of the agency in various cities and as many as 100 sleuths along with police personnel were involved in the search operation.



In the eastern region, the enforcement directorate is searching at least 16 locations, among them six in Kolkata, two each in Bhubaneswar and Paradip, besides Guwahati.



The sleuths from the Kolkata zone of the ED have also seized Rs 10 lakh cash in new currency from the premises of a doctor in the West Bengal capital during the operation, even as foreign currency worth Rs 4 lakh was seized from the same area.



They investigation officers said they were looking at instances of illegal exchange of old currency and stashing of new currency notes to perpetrate hawala and “money laundering-like activities”.



