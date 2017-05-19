LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Now, petrol pumps to sell subsidised LED bulbs, fans

By FC Bureau May 19 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
offering a new business proposition to petroleum product dealers, the government has allowed them to use their fuel stations to retail energy efficient LED bulbs, tubelights and ceiling fans available at subsidised rates.

Officials said that the move is aimed at using the vast network of fuel stations maintained by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) for accelerating the sale of energy efficient equipment. OMC have over 53,000 pumps spread across the country. It will also provide pump owners a new avenue to increase their profitability, which they feel has been hit due to non-revision of dealer margin for long.

Consumer would get the LED bulb for Rs 65, tubelight for Rs 230 and ceiling fan at Rs 1,150 at fuel stations. These appliances would be sourced by the three (OMCs) — Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum —from the state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). The EESL is implementing the government’s efficient lighting programmes under which it is distributing LED bulbs and lights through power distribution companies and other retail channels like online market place.

The EESL has been able to reduce the procurement price of 9 Watt LED bulbs to as low as Rs 38 per unit through bulk procurement. Similar is the case of LED tubelights and ceiling fan,s which are selling at a rate of Rs 600-700 and Rs 1,700-1,800 respectively in the retail market.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • On a wing & a prayer
    It’s time to rethink Air India, as long as government fetters remain it can never become spiffy

    Whose baby is it anyway? Once again one hears of Air India becoming a disinvestment candidate.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Freedom Files: The kashmir intrigue

An empire which is toppled by its enemies can rise ...

M S Swaminathan

Green revolution@50

The green revolution was a transformational event changing our agricultural ...

Zehra Naqvi

One idea at a time, please

Here’s an interesting anecdote from Warren Buffet’s life. Buffet’s personal ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter