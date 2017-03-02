LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Now, Ilmi says Jamia disrupted my speech

By Gautam Datt Mar 02 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
After the ABVP was accused of disrupting a seminar in Ramjas College, where Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid was a speaker, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi has claimed that she was prevented from giving a talk on triple talaq at Jamia Milia Islamia. Ilmi’s claim came in the middle of intensive debate on the freedom of expression after the ABVP beat up students in Delhi University and prevented Khalid from attending the seminar.

Ilmi accused the Jamia Milia Islamia of pressuring an organisation to drop her name as one of the speakers. Ilmi, who was a member of Aam Aadmi Party before switching over to the BJP, claimed that she along with BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi were invited by RSS supported Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS) to address the seminar on February 16. But the event was postponed to February 28 and her and Lekhi’s names were dropped from the meet.

Jamia Milia Islamia said it had no role in organising the seminar and it had merely rented out the auditorium to the organisation. One of the organisers, Shailesh Vats said that the speakers and the topic of the seminar was changed at the suggestion of the university authorities.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Go figure this
    Belying projections, CSO data forecast growth of over 7% for the third quarter

    How does one explain the 7 per cent GDP growth in October-December 2016 quarter during which high value currencies in denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: The swinging trend

Politics is also about picking out trends. For it is ...

M S Swaminathan

Let us be aware

From the beginning of this year, the UN sustainable development ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Stay in harmony with nature

It’s a fact of contemporary life that you ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter