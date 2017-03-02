Now, Ilmi says Jamia disrupted my speech

After the ABVP was accused of disrupting a seminar in Ramjas College, where Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid was a speaker, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi has claimed that she was prevented from giving a talk on triple talaq at Jamia Milia Islamia. Ilmi’s claim came in the middle of intensive debate on the freedom of expression after the ABVP beat up students in Delhi University and prevented Khalid from attending the seminar.



Ilmi accused the Jamia Milia Islamia of pressuring an organisation to drop her name as one of the speakers. Ilmi, who was a member of Aam Aadmi Party before switching over to the BJP, claimed that she along with BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi were invited by RSS supported Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS) to address the seminar on February 16. But the event was postponed to February 28 and her and Lekhi’s names were dropped from the meet.



Jamia Milia Islamia said it had no role in organising the seminar and it had merely rented out the auditorium to the organisation. One of the organisers, Shailesh Vats said that the speakers and the topic of the seminar was changed at the suggestion of the university authorities.



