Now, enjoy fringe benefits for a slew of digital payments

As demonetisation completed one month on Thursday, the government announced a slew of incentives to promote digital transactions. The incentives are a part of the strategy to take India towards a cashless economy, curb black money, check counterfeits and fight terrorism.



Finance minister Arun Jaitley said public dealings with government and PSUs through digital mode will be free of transaction fee and MDR (see accompanying table for the debates rolled out for using digital mode of payment).



"We were using excessive amount of cash and very, very limited amount of digital transactions till November 8," Jaitley said, adding there is a cost of transacting in cash, which has to be borne by the economy.



Meanwhile, a panel headed by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababy Naidu discussed with Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel and top bankers regulatory and technical issues hampering growth of digital transactions. “After demonetisation, we want to explore all possible ways to go for digital economy,” Naidu said.



The government has come out with constant modifications to its demonetisation during the last 30 days as people scrambled for cash after prime minister Narendra Modi on November 8 declared Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as illegal tender (see page 5 for a full picture of modifications). Critics of demonetisation have argued that regular modification only reflected the poor implementation of a scheme of such a large scale.



