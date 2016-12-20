Now, curbs put on deposits in banned notes

In another desperate attempt to prevent misuse of genuine accounts for converting black money to white, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday restricted deposits exceeding Rs 5,000 in banned currency notes to only once per account till December 30.



In addition, such deposits will be accepted only after two bank officials satisfy themselves on why the amount was not deposited earlier. However, there would be no restrictions on depositing cash under the taxation and investment regime for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 2016, a black money declaration scheme under the amended taxation laws.



“It has been decided to place certain restrictions on deposits of specified bank notes into bank accounts while encouraging the deposits of the same under the taxation and investment regime for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 2016,” the RBI explained as the rationale for the notification.



Most viewed it as the government once again going back on its words.



While announcing the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as legal tender on November 8, prime minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation had said there would be no limit on deposits of old currency in bank accounts till December 30. In the same tune, finance minister Arun Jaitley had said at an Economic Editors’ conference in New Delhi, “Nobody will face questions or harassment for small deposits.” The government officials too on various occasions were asking people not to rush to deposit old currency, as there was time till December 30.



“Maybe they don’t want the common man’s account to be used for exchange of black money. However, the brunt would be borne by those genuine depositors who were waiting for the queues at banks to decrease to deposit their old notes and will now instead face additional questioning, scrutiny and a more cumbersome process,” said an economist.



Banks have been asked to store the explanation given by account holders on record to facilitate an audit trail at a later stage. An appropriate flag should also be raised in core banking solution (CBS) to that effect so that no more tenders are allowed, the central bank said in a notification.



On the same lines, if multiple deposits lower than Rs 5,000 are made in an account and such tenders taken together on a cumulative basis exceed Rs 5,000, banks will have to apply the same procedure of questioning the depositor for the delay in depositing the amount and recording the explanation to facilitate an audit trial in future with no more deposits being allowed thereafter until December 30.



The deposits above Rs 5,000 will be permitted only in KYC compliant accounts and if the accounts are not KYC compliant, then credits will be restricted up to Rs 50,000. Tenders in withdrawn notes up to Rs 5,000 in value received across the counter will be allowed to be credited to bank accounts in the normal course until December 30, said the RBI.



“If one looks at the benefit versus cost analysis from demonetisation, clearly the benefits are diminishing. Operationally, bank employees are under phenomenal pressure and this will add to their burden. This is a very desperate and thoughtless move,” he added.



Another economist too on condition of anonymity questioned the timing of the move. As per the latest numbers flashed by a TV channel, Rs 14 lakh crore has so far been deposited, of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore currency in circulation in Rs 500 and and Rs 1,000 notes prior to the demonetisation announcement.



“Most of the black money has been converted to white and very little is remaining. As per the latest numbers, Rs 14 lakh crore has already been deposited. The RBI should have put these restrictions at the beginning of the announcement but instead the RBI onNovember 15 issued a clarification stating that banks do not have to collect the customers Identity Proof for exchange of old currency notes. RBI said its guidelines only require customers to present and show valid proof, the photocopies are not required. There were touts with helpers that helped black money hoarders exchange their old notes by going to various banks multiple times. The indelible ink circular also did not work. The government is running the whole country like a small private company,” said the second economist.



“If digitalisation is the benefit from demonetisation, the same could be encouraged by eliminating the intercharge fee or reducing the intercharge fee above a certain amount of transaction. If checking tax evasion is the benefit, then this too could be achieved by using data analytics, conducting raids, which they are doing now. If a Supreme Court lawyer charging Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh fee is not filing his tax returns properly, then that is a signal. They can map the foreign travel, luxury purchases such as sedan, with the telephone bill, his internet usage and use analytics to track down such evaders. The government did not explore any of the intelligent ways to achieve these benefits but instead used demonetisation to achieve them thereby impacting the poor, farmers, SMEs, consumer sentiments and thereby the economy.,” said one economist.



Analyst too questioned the government’s intention whereby it said that political parties depositing the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in their accounts will not face income tax investigation. Rather than tightening the noose around political parties, the government is bending the rules for them but for the ordinary citizens/companies operating in the same country and same cash dynamics will be subjected to stricter conditions.



falaknaazsyed@mydigitalfc.com



