Nothing in law to bar preponed budget: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said there was nothing in the law that could bar the Centre from advancing the date for the presentation of the annual budget for the year 2017-18 from February 28 to February 1.



A bench of Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud asked the PIL petitioner, advocate ML Sharma, to show them the provision that could bar the Centre from presenting the budget on February 1. The CJI told counsel, “We tried to find the provision, but we did not get. You show us which provision of the Constitution or law is violated by advancing the date of presentation of the Budget.” The CJI told the counsel, “Tentatively we do not find any justification in what you are saying. Anyway, we will give you one more opportunity. Come well prepared.”



The bench gave Sharma time till January 20, to look for a provision in law to back his plea for deferring the budget till the last phase of polling to five state assemblies was over.



Petitioner said the Election Commission on January 4 had announced elections in five states between February 4 to March 8 for Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and UP. Counting would take place on March 11.



He said with the formal announcement of the dates, the model code of conduct comes into force and no policy announcements should be made. But the Modi government has proposed to go ahead with the budget on February 1.



