Note ban spells cheap air tickets

Currency ban seems to have taken its toll on domestic air travel as airlines are chasing flyers with discounted tickets in a busy season.



After low-cost carrier Air Asia India announced its ye­a­r-end promo offer, SpiceJet and IndiGo launched yet another sale promising all-incl­usive fares as low as Rs 737.



SpiceJet has rolled out the scheme on short-haul sectors like Chennai-Coimbatore, Jammu-Srinagar and Agartala-Guwahati covering a distance of up to 500 km.



“There is limited inventory under the offer, and seats will be available on the first-come, first-serve basis. Sales fares are not applicable on group bookings and can’t be combined with any other offer,” SpiceJet said in a statement.



Starting at Rs 737, tickets can be booked until November 24 for travel between January 9 and October 28, 2017, IndiGo said in a mail.



Last week, Air Asia India had announced similar scheme offering discounted tickets covering cities like Bengalore, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kochi, New Delhi, Jaipur and Pune. The advance booking of tickets, priced at Rs 999, were for travel between May 1, 2017 and February 6, 2018.



Another private carrier Jet Airways has also joined the race and is offering fares starting Rs 1,099 this winter season on select sectors across its domestic network. The four-day scheme that began on November 16 allowed passengers to fly after 15 days of the booking. “Tickets purchased under this scheme would be non-refundable,” the airline said.



Aviation industry experts said ban on hive-value currency notes on November 8 has impacted the airline sector, especially flights connecting tier II cities. “People in small towns generally buy air tickets by paying cash. So, the demonetisation would impact sales in smaller cities,” said Mark Martin, founder of aviation advisory Martin Consulting.



Domestic airlines, including IndiGo, has seen 5-7 per cent decline in sales since November 8. These carriers have seen rise in ticket sales at airport booking counters since the note ban does not apply there, but overall sales have fallen.



