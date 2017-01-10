LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Note ban: SBI chief says situation will normalise by Feb-end

By PTI Jan 10 2017 , Ahmedabad

Tags: News
State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya today said the prevailing situation arising out of demonetisation will get normalised by end-February, emphasising the need to promote digitisation of economy.

"We believe that the situation (arising out of demonetisation) will become totally normal by the end of February," Bhattacharya told reporters at the airport here after arriving to participate in the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS).

She said that SBI is ensuring that account holders are not made to stand in queue, by supplying adequate cash to bank branches so that money can be withdrawn at their convenience.

She also said that at the VGGS, she would try to discuss the issue of promoting digitisation.

"In the Vibrant Summit, we will try to discuss the issue of promoting digital. Currency notes will again come back into circulation, there is no doubt about that. But, if after notes are back, and we continue to behave like we did before demonetisation, then the exercise will yield no benefit," she said.

"So, we would like to discuss the issue of promoting digital, and spread awareness about digital," said the head of India's largest bank.

The Centre had on November 8 last year, scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, which led to long queues outside bank branches.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • No half measures
    More clarity must on merchant discount rate, if digital payment has to be pushed

    The controversy about merchant discount rate (MDR) between banks and petroleum pump owners should act as an eye-opener for our policy makers.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The Commoner who became King

M S Dhoni was a byproduct of the true democratisation ...

Sachin Shridhar

The curse of burrowing deep

Donald Trump prepares to take over as the the 45th ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Meditate to improve lives, yours & others

I read an inspiring story recently. Fifteen years ago, Ashish ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter