North Korea fails in new missile test: South Korea

Apr 17 2017

Tags: News

Failed launch came a day after Pyongyang showcased 60 missilies

A new North Korean missile test failed on Sunday, the South’s defence ministry said. “North Korea attempted to test an unidentified type of missile from Sinpo area in the South Hamkyong Province this morning, but we suspect the launch has failed,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it was analysing the test for further details. The failed launch came a day after North Korea showcased nearly 60 missiles — including what is suspected to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile — at a giant military parade to mark the 105th birthday of its founder Kim Il-Sung.

Pyongyang’s rogue atomic ambitions have come into sharp focus in recent weeks, with United States President Donald Trump vowing a tough stance against the North and threatening unilateral action if China failed to help curb its neighbour’s nuclear programme.

As hostilities in the region surge Trump has sent an aircraft carrier-led strike group to the Korean peninsula to press his point, while the North has launched a flurry of rockets.

Pyongyang has so far staged five nuclear tests, two of them last year, and analysis of satellite imagery suggests it could be preparing for a sixth. Intelligence officials have warned it could be less than two years away from achieving the ability to strike the continental United States.

