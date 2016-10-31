Normal life affected in Kashmir for 115th consecutive day

Normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 115th consecutive day today due to the separatist-sponsored strike over the recent civilian killings and in support of their demand for right to 'self determination'.



Although some shops were open in few areas in the civil lines and in the outskirts of summer capital here, most of them were shut in the rest of the city as well in other parts of Kashmir.



There was some movement of private cars and auto-rickshaws in the city and other district headquarters of the Valley, but it was comparatively less as the separatists have not announced any relaxation in the strike later in the day today.



Many street vendors, though, had set up their stalls along the TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis through the Lal Chowk city centre.Even as there were no curbs on the movement of people anywhere in Kashmir, the officials said restrictions on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPC were in place throughout the Valley.



Security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable spots and along the main roads as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order as well as to instill a sense of security among the people to carry out their day to day activities without fear.



The unrest, which began in the aftermath of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8 and is about to complete four months, has badly affected, business, tourism and education in Kashmir.



While shops, petrol pumps and business establishments remain shut during the day and open only in the evening during the relaxation period announced by the separatists on few days of the week, educational institutions have been completely closed since the unrest began.



The separatists, who are spearheading the ongoing agitation in support of their demand for right to self determination, have been issuing weekly protest calendars since Wani's killing.



They announce a 14-hour relaxation from 5 pm on some days of the week for people to buy essentials. As many as 85 people, including two cops, have been killed and several thousand others injured in the ongoing unrest in the Valley.



Around 5000 security forces personnel have also been injured in the clashes. Thousands of youth, including some top separatist leaders, have been arrested by police over the past three months in an attempt to break the impasse. Over 300 people have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).



