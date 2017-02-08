Nomination filing for sixth phase starts

Filing of nominations for the sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh started on Tuesday, with the issuance of notification for 49 seats spread across seven districts of the eastern part of the state bordering Nepal and Bihar.



“The notification for the sixth phase has been issued and nominations started at 11 am,” the office of the UP chief electoral officer said.



The districts going to polls in the sixth phase are Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia. The polling in this phase will be held on March 4, while February 14 will be the last date for filing of nominations.



While scrutiny of papers would be done on February 16, candidates can withdraw their candidature till February 18. The number of eligible voters for the sixth phase of elections is around 1.72 crore, including 94.60 lakh male and 77.84 lakh female voters, who will exercise their franchise in 17,926 polling booths.



SPG reviews security ahead of PM, Rahul visits



A team of special protection group (SPG) held a meeting with senior officials of the Meerut zone to review the security arrangements at Kamla Nehru Nagar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on Wednesday.



Senior superintendent of police Deepak Kumar said a SPG team rehearsed the landing and takeoff of helicopter at a helipad prepared by CPWD. Inspector general of police, Meerut zone, Ajay Anand also inspected the rally venue.



The ground was sanitised by metal, land mine detectors and sniffer dogs. Thereafter, it was handed over to the security agencies for the rally of the prime minister, who will arrive at Ghaziabad at around 11 am on Wednesday, officials said.



On the same day, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Murad Nagar to address a poll meeting at the Ramlila ground at Raoli road in the afternoon.



Rahul-Akhilesh counterattack after Modi’s ‘BJP storm’ remark



Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked BJP and BSP claiming the “SP-Congress storm” sweeping Uttar Pradesh will “blow them away” and “finish” Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is “trying to bring Company Raj” in India.



Addressing a joint poll rally in Meerut, the Congress vice president said they will not allow BJP to “spread hatred” in Uttar Pradesh which a “state of peace and harmony”.



“As soon as Congress-SP joined hands, the alliance’s storm hit the state. This storm will finish Narendra Modi, BJP, Mayawati and BSP,” he told his supporters.



Earlier this week, addressing a rally in Aligarh, Modi had attacked the nascent SP-Congress alliance saying the BJP “storm” had forced Akhilesh Yadav to desperately seek the help of anything, “even a pole”, to retain power.



Hitting back at the Prime Minister over the “storm” remarks, Akhilesh said if there is any “aandhi (storm)” in the state, it is for making the SP-Congress alliance government.



BJP hails HC order to UP govt to ensure free and fair polls



The Allahabad High Court order to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure free and fair polls in Kairana and other sensitive areas of the state has come as a shot in the arm for BJP, which has been demanding removal of UP DGP Javeed Ahmed and other officials “working for SP candidates”.



“The directive of the HC is welcome. But it is unfortunate that the election commission is not doing much about officials who are close to the Saifai family or relatives of the candidates, who are still holding important posts and can influence the elections,” UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said on Tuesday. A delegation of BJP leaders on Monday moved the election commission against chief secretary, director general and additional director general of UP Police demanding they be replaced in order to ensure “free and fair elections”.



The party also demanded that district magistrates of Rampur, Firozabad and Meerut also be replaced, accusing them all of “partisan behavior”.



EC-constituted panel send notices to BJP, BSP nominees



A committee set up by the election commission (EC) has issued notices to BJP and BSP’s Mathura assembly seat candidates for violating the poll code.



“BJP nominee Shrikant Sharma had taken permission for a video van, but used it in the campaign instead. Similarly, BSP’s Manoj Pathak took out a procession without prior permission,” media certification and monitoring committee chief Ravinder Kumar said.



The panel has asked the two nominees to furnish details of the expenditure incurred within 24 hours. The EC-constituted committee also issued a notice to a local newspaper over allegations of “paid news”.



