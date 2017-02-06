Noida ponzi scam: ED registers PMLA case, conducts raids in UP

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case of money laundering in the Rs 3,700 crore Noida ponzi scam against alleged mastermind Anubhav Mittal and others.



The Directorate of Enforcement, Lucknow zone conducted simultaneous searches on Sunday at five premises of the companies involved in Kanpur, Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, officials of the investigating agency said.



The Special Task Force (STF) of UP police, which busted the racket running at Noida, has already registered an FIR. As much as 6.5 lakh investors lost money to the tune of Rs 3,700 crore after they got cheated in the name of promotion of fake social media 'likes', a fraud higher in value than the infamous Rs 2,500 crore Saradha chit fund scam of West Bengal, Odisha and Assam.



The agency conducted raids at the business and residential premises of the owners of the companies involved and seized “incriminating documents” which it claims reveal assets worth crores of rupees of the accused.



The ED’s zonal office in Lucknow registered the criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the FIR of the STF.



The UP STF had arrested the owner of the company Anubhav Mittal, its CEO Sridhar and the technical head Mahesh on February 2. The multi-level marketing and ponzi schemes were run by Ablaze Info Solutions Private Ltd, Social Trade India Pvt Ltd, 3W Digital Pvt Ltd and Intmaart India Pvt Ltd.



“Modus Operandi of the accused according to their business scheme as alleged was that through their web portal they promoted a scheme where by liking the webpage, which were fictitiously shown associated to international social media groups like Google and Facebook, the users will earn money. “The accused persons propagated a false story that the promotional web pages linked on these international social media portals pay Rs 6 per likes out of which they pay Rs 5 to the investment/user,” an official of ED said.



The accused also “promoted four systematic investment plans offering various incentives depending upon the investment made by the user,” he said.



Sources said the agency will soon attach the assets of the accused and the firm under PMLA laws in order to protect the interest of the investors who were allegedly cheated. The agency will write to the banks from where Mittal, his firm and associates were conducting their transactions.



The ED has been co-ordinating with the STF and the Income Tax department to unearth the proceeds of the scam.



