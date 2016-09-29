No takers for black cash stash amnesty

Even though movie star Anil Kapoor is imploring people to come forward and declare their illegal wealth on telly, there appears to be no traction for the morally corrosive income declaration scheme 2016. It is D minus 2 days and only about Rs 1,400-Rs 1,500 crore has been declared. One had thought with such a stern message of tax dodgers - beware, the scare mongering itself will bring people out in droves. Sources close to developments told FC that while the government has sent out about 700,000 notices to suspected tax evaders to coax them to declare hidden income and assets, promising they won't be pursued by the authorities if they pay a penalty now to clear their name, not many have come forward.



This comes on the back of a very poor response to last year's overseas amnesty scheme, which too was a damp squib. At the end of the 90-day compliance period, only 638 declarations were made totalling an amount of paltry Rs 4,147 crore. Which resulted in Rs 2,488 crore accruing as tax revenue to the government. This amount was compared to a similar scheme (voluntary disclosure of income scheme) in 1997 where a much larger corpus was recovered. Against this, voluntary disclosure of income scheme 1997 was a roaring success. By the end of the scheme period, as much as Rs 33,339 crore was declared by 4,75,133 offenders. This resulted in a collection of Rs 9,584 crore coming in as taxes for the government. The highest amount was collected in Mumbai (Rs 2,032 crore), followed by Delhi (Rs 1,228 crore) and Ahmedabad (Rs 968 crore). As promised, Rs 7,594 crore rupee was transferred to the states.



While the internal score, privately by the government for IDS, was a staggering Rs 50,000 crore, the deficit is humongous. Government in the last two financial years detected undisclosed income of Rs 43,829 crore, both from domestic and foreign sources, the Parliament was informed this July. “The amount received under the one-time compliance window, as part of enforcement measures during the last two financial years, searches in 990 groups of assessees and surveys in 9,457 cases were conducted, resulting in detection of undisclosed income of Rs 43,829 crores,” minister of state for finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar had said.



It is no secret in India that the parallel economy of black cash stash is vast. Yet, disclosures have been poor despite the high decibel advertising campaign. Many entrepreneurs aren't so keen on a scheme that offers little relief: they would have to pay 45 per cent in back tax and penalties, and even then would not be sure of keeping the taxman off their back. This contrasts poorly with Indonesia, where an amnesty has uncovered $110 billion in undeclared assets because tax evaders only have to pay a 2 per cent penalty on undisclosed income. Using the tax terror spectre, the central board of direct taxes (CBDT) recently cautioned stash holders saying it has prepared a database of about “nine lakh pieces” of instances of high-value transactions and it will soon “confront” them with this information as part of its exercise to ensure timely declarations under the ongoing one-time black money window. Finance minister Arun Jaitley had further urged, “come clean and ‘sleep well’, “CBDT has clarified that there will be complete confidentiality under IDS, 2016.”



One auditor cited the case of a realtor in Mumbai that was investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, after disclosing assets under the income declaration scheme that ends on September 30. “It's better to take sleeping pills than declare assets,” the auditor said.



Finance ministry officials said that information received under the scheme was not shared with any other agency. The government is playing tough, saying tax evaders who pass up this chance would face harsher penalties -- up to 35 per cent tax and a 90 per cent fine -- and up to seven years in prison if they are subsequently found out.



A businessman in Noida, a booming commercial hub outside Delhi, told Reuters he had wanted to sell a flat to help pay nearly Rs 45 lakh ($67,000) in tax and penalties under this scheme. But no buyer was willing to pay the price, which was less than half what the businessman paid two years ago, on fears they too could face scrutiny. His tax adviser told him to hold off.



“There is nothing to fear,” the adviser recalled telling the businessman. “We will handle this when the tax official comes to your door.” Both requested anonymity, concerned they could draw the attention of the authorities. The brazen nature of the tax evaders is the biggest concern faced by the government. In any case, government agencies have taken a pounding on harassment through tax terrorism and Inspector Raj returning.



The government hopes the scheme will at least partly deliver on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign promise to voters in 2014 to bring back billions of dollars in “black money” from abroad. The amount recovered, he said then, would be enough to put Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh ($22,500-$30,000) into the bank account of every poor family in India. With nothing of that sort happening, it led to many jokes and trolls on social media.



Tax officials said they had gathered information on possible tax evasion through stock exchanges, banks and other sources to identify assets bought with untaxed money. Early in the current drive, Modi said in a radio address that the government “will not investigate or ask any questions about the source of income” if people declare it voluntarily.



The government has resisted a broad amnesty for those with hidden wealth due to the risks of a political backlash and court challenges by civil society groups. In the past, the apex court has reprimanded the government on pursuing tax amnesty schemes. What is most surprising is that despite the threats of dire prosecution and even jail, many seem prepared to take their chances.



“The scheme has not many takers mainly because of an inadequate infrastructure of the tax department to prosecute tax evaders,” said Amit Maheshwari, a partner at consultancy Ashok Maheshwary & Associates. In a country of 1.3 billion, fewer than 18,000 people declared annual income of Rs 1 crore or more in 2012/13, the latest figures show, with India borrowing about $155 billion to fund its fiscal deficit over the last two years.



“If we could get our hands on all the tax evaders, India's fiscal deficit could be wiped out for at least two years,” said another senior tax official.



(With inputs from Reuters)



