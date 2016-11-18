No stay on demonetisation hearings in lower courts: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to put a stay on hearings in various high courts and lower courts related to the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes.



The court, however, asked Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to file a transfer petition appeal if they wanted a stay on the issue. The next hearing on this is scheduled to be held on November 25.



Mentioning the demonetisation matter, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Thursday urged the Supreme Court that all petitions pending in various courts in this connection to be stayed.



Rohatgi made a plea before a division bench headed by Justice Anil R. Dave and comprising Justice A. M. Khanwilkar.



The apex court on Tuesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit on Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by various petitioners, challenging the government's demonetisation move.



Taking up four PILs filed against the controversial scheme, which has caused massive upheavals across the nation, the apex court asked the union government as to what further steps it is exploring and considering to address the inconveniences caused to people.



Rohatgi told the court that black money destabilises economy and the country. He said over Rs 3 lakh crores have been deposited in various banks thus far and the government is expecting more Rs 11 lakh crores by December end.



The PILs have questioned the rational and modus operandi behind the demonetisation drive.



