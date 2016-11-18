LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

No stay on demonetisation hearings in lower courts: SC

By ANI Nov 18 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to put a stay on hearings in various high courts and lower courts related to the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes.

The court, however, asked Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to file a transfer petition appeal if they wanted a stay on the issue. The next hearing on this is scheduled to be held on November 25.

Mentioning the demonetisation matter, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Thursday urged the Supreme Court that all petitions pending in various courts in this connection to be stayed.

Rohatgi made a plea before a division bench headed by Justice Anil R. Dave and comprising Justice A. M. Khanwilkar.

The apex court on Tuesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit on Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by various petitioners, challenging the government's demonetisation move.

Taking up four PILs filed against the controversial scheme, which has caused massive upheavals across the nation, the apex court asked the union government as to what further steps it is exploring and considering to address the inconveniences caused to people.

Rohatgi told the court that black money destabilises economy and the country. He said over Rs 3 lakh crores have been deposited in various banks thus far and the government is expecting more Rs 11 lakh crores by December end.

The PILs have questioned the rational and modus operandi behind the demonetisation drive.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Listen to logic
    The demonetisation benefits would be beyond the crores of ill-gotten stash

    Many critics of demonetising have raised questions of logic behind the sudden disruptive move by prime minister Narendra Modi.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Gautam Datt

Time to put guns down

The escalation of hostilities on the Line of Control, India’s ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Desire, pride & life’s journey

Desire is a bridge that connects our dreams and yet ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter