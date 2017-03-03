No room for mistakes in Modi sarkar

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, it became quite evident that he will challenge the status quo. The first to feel the heat of a new work culture introduced by the Prime Minister were the bureaucrats.



The message was clear as the focus was on efficiency and performance. Impoprtantly, they were goaded to up with ideas. As a result implementing innovative ideas became part of the job description of the officials. Several top officials were shunted out at the slightest hint of inefficiency or controversy.



After completing nearly three years in office, one of major achievements of the government has been scam free governance.



The Prime Minister directly interacts with senior officials as well the young civil servants. At one such meeting with senior officials two months ago, where detailed presentations were given to him, the Prime Minister stressed on generating fresh ideas. He said that his was the most “absorbing government” in terms of lapping up out-of-the-box ideas.



Modi was not only keen to hear new ideas but also put in place a system to ensure they did not remain in the realm of discussion and planning. Stress was given on translating ideas on the ground.



The message has gone down well in the bureaucracy. The government did not hesitate in removing foreign secretary Sujatha Singh two years ago and entrusting the task of driving foreign policy on S. Jaishankar who was even given a year’s extension this year.



The government sacked two home secretaries within a span of a few months. While Anil Goswami was sacked in February 2015 following allegations that he was trying to prevent the arrest of Saradha scam accused Matang Sinh, his successor L.C. Goyal met a similar fate as he could not get along with his political boss, Union home minister Rajnath Singh.



Several retired bureaucrats have supported the government’s proactive move to streamline top appointments. Mode introduced a culture of discipline and gave the impression that he was monitoring things himself. The word that went around was that he was a hard task master and that there had been a qualitative change in the way the government would be run. To take just one instance, after coming to power, among the first observations by Prime Minister Modi was the punctuality of the workforce in government offices. A biometric system of attendance was extended across the board to ensure attendance and utilisation of full working hours.



Some officials, however, claimed that streamlining appointments was a welcome move but there should be stability in tenure. The political interferences have often led to situations that brought officials in direct confrontation with the elected representatives.



Under the circumstances, ti was therefore no surprise that some removals and shifting would be labelled controversial. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Dr Avinash Chander was removed by the government two years ago but it could not justify the rationale behind the move. He was one of the most well known scientists who spearheaded the missile programme. But the government felt that younger scientists would be better for the organsiation.



The latest is the case of telecom secretary J.S. Deepak. He had been vocal about stopping freebies being given by telecom companies as the government was losing revenue due to the price war. He wanted regulators to put a cap on the duration of freebies. Deepak, in a surprise move, was appointed India’s permanent representative to World Trade Organisation. (WTO). He will take up his new assignment in June but till then he will work as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the department of commerce in the ministry of commerce and industry.



Thinking young has been the underlining principle of Prime Minister Modi’s governance mantra. However, one of the biggest criticisms of the Modi government is that if the previous government had “policy paralysis” the current dispensation suffers from policy diarrhoea. So many programmes have been announced but most of them fall short on the implementation front.



In one of his interactions with young civil servants, Modi’s advice was that their actions should be in sync with the government’s vision. He has major expectations from his government’s top functionaries and has not hesitated in throwing norms to the winds to find the most suitable person for the job.



