No rate cut yet, hopes of lower EMIs dashed

The central bank is taking no chances. Despite economic growth likely to be impacted after the note ban, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday chose to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent, citing increased global uncertainty besides concerns over the stickiness of both food and core inflation gauges.



All six members of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) preferred to stand pat, a decision that was at odds with market consensus.



However, it announced withdrawal of incremental cash reserve ratio (CRR) from December 10 providing ample liquidity to banks to cut lending rates.



Bankers agreed that withdrawal of incremental CRR would provide enough comfort to the banks, as they will save on cost, which could encourage them to lower lending rates.



The repo rate is the rate at which RBI lends to banks. The market was expecting the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points.



