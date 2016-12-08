LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

No rate cut yet, hopes of lower EMIs dashed

By Falaknaaz Syed Dec 08 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: News

6-member MPC unanimous on pausing repo reduction

The central bank is taking no chances. Despite economic growth likely to be impacted after the note ban, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday chose to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent, citing increased global uncertainty besides concerns over the stickiness of both food and core inflation gauges.

All six members of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) preferred to stand pat, a decision that was at odds with market consensus.

However, it announced withdrawal of incremental cash reserve ratio (CRR) from December 10 providing ample liquidity to banks to cut lending rates.

Bankers agreed that withdrawal of incremental CRR would provide enough comfort to the banks, as they will save on cost, which could encourage them to lower lending rates.

The repo rate is the rate at which RBI lends to banks. The market was expecting the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • What’s next?
    J Jayalalithaa’s death invites questions on the future course of Tamil Nadu politics

    The death of Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalilthaa, an all-powerful regional leader who has left behind no successor who can even remotely match h

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> At the cost of human life

Can we put a cost to human life? The incident ...

Urs Schoettli

japan’s trump card

Like most, the Japanese, too, were surprised by the election ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Soul consciousness and reason

The soul, in the philosophical writings of ancient Greece, has ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter