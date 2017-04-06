No plans to demonetise Rs 2,000 notes, says Rijiju

Scotching the “rumo­u­rs” about demonetisation of Rs 2,000 notes, minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju (in pics) said on Wednesday that there are no such plans.



“We are seizing fake currency. As far as rumours in the market are concerned, we should not go by such rumours,” Rijiju said in the Rajya Sabha while responding to a question by Madhusudan Mistry (Congress) during the question hour seeking to know if the government will demonetise Rs 2,000 currency notes as there were “strong rumours” in the market.



The minister said fake notes has mostly been seized from Gujarat and Bengal. “But it is not correct that fa­ke currencies can’t be ide­n­tified. It is not true,” he said. Counterfeit currency th­at came into the market aft­er demonetisation were ma­de of low quality paper, whi­ch was easy to make out. But later fake notes with better quality paper started coming in, Rijiju said.



Stating that the government has adopted many new security features in the new currency notes, Rijiju said, “I can assure the House and the country that now no one can copy 100 per cent, as we have indigenous design and extra features.” There were provisions for stringent action against those involved in fake currency, including setting up a coordinated committee of all intelligence agencies, providing training and creating awareness among the people, he said.



As per the data placed before the Upper House, Border Security Force has seized 378 new Rs 2,000 currency notes from Assam and West Bengal post demonetisation. National Investigation Agency has seized 22,677 new Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 4.53 crore from Gujarat and West Bengal.



