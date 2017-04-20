No more beacon lights for VVIPs from May 1: Govt

Come May, all VVIP and VIP vehicles, including that of prime minister and President will be stripped of red beacons. The Union cabinet took a decision to this effect on Wednesday. The move is aimed at ending the VIP culture in the country.



However, there will be no restriction on use of blue beacons by fire services, defence services, emergency medical services and police. “In a historic decision, the Cabinet has decided that beacon lights will be removed from all vehicles, barring emergency service vehicles, from May 1,” road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said, while briefing media about the Cabinet decision.



In a symbolic gesture, Gadkari took the beacon off his official vehicle after the cabinet meeting. “This government is a government of common masses,” he said.



“The government has decided to abolish VIP culture of beacon lights and sirens,” Gadkari said.



The government has taken the decision with a view to strengthening “healthy democratic values” in the country.



“The government is of the considered opinion that beacons on vehicles are perceived symbols of VIP culture and have no place in a democratic country. They have no relevance whatsoever,” the union minister argued.



Beacons, however, will be allowed on vehicles concerning emergency and relief services, ambulance and fire services. In light of the decision, the ministry of road transport and highways will have



to make necessary



provisions in law.



