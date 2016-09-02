No major impact on cement firms from penalty

A potential risk of penalised cement firms losing more than a year’s profit did not have a sharp impact on their stocks on Thursday. The companies’ bottom line could take a hit of up to 160 per cent from Wednesday’s order of the Competition Commission of India that reinstated its earlier anti-cartelisation penalties.Analysts said the companies will again contest the CCI order and will prove a long drawn legal process. A credit rating agency indicated that the CCI action was credit neutral for the affected 11 cement companies due to their low leverage levels. Financial Chronicle research bureau calculated the potential hit the largecap cement companies could take, based on their last financial year’s net profit, if the CCI’s order prevailed eventually.ACC and Ambuja Cements potentially stood to lose the most. Against their respective consolidated net profit (adjusted for extraordinary items) figures of Rs 710 crore and Rs 720 crore in their last financial year ended December 2015, the CCI fines of Rs 1,148 crore and Rs 1,164 crore against them amounted to 162 per cent each.For Ultratech Cement, the CCI penalty of 1,175 crore worked out to be 54 per cent of its FY16 consolidated net profit of Rs 2,190 crore. Shree Cement’s CCI fine of Rs 398 crore amounted to 88 per cent of its FY16 consolidated net profit of Rs 453 crore.ACC closed 1.2 per cent down at Rs 1,687.85 on the BSE, while Ambuja Cements closed 0.5 per cent down at Rs 277.50. Other two major largecap cement companies, Ultratech Cement and Shree Cement, actually clocked increases of 0.7 per cent each to close at Rs 4,056.30 and Rs 17,212.65, respectively.These four large cement companies in their disclosure made to the stock exchanges on Thursday hinted at appealing against the CCI order. ACC said while it awaited a certified copy of the CCI order, it had a strong case on merits to challenge the CCI order and will file an appeal before the competition appellant tribunal (Compat).The CCI case harks back to June 2012 when it had passed the order against the cement companies for fixing prices as a cartel. The affected companies had appealed to the Compat, which in December last year set aside the CCI order and asked it to re-adjudicate the matter. Wednesday’s order of the CCI repeated the same amount of fines for 10 cement companies as it had ordered in 2012.Together, ACC, Ambuja, Binani Cement, Century Textiles, India Cement, JK Cement, Lafarge India, Ramco Cement, Ultratech and Jaiprakash Associate have been asked to pay around Rs 6,720 crore. Shree Cement, which was not levied any penalty in the 2012 order, has in the latest order been levied a fine of Rs 398 crore.Said Mihir Jhaveri, director–institutional research at Religare Capital Markets, “We believe this (CCI order) will go through the same process again where companies will contest the order in court, which will be a long drawn process before any final outcome.”A Edelweiss research update said it was a matter of time before risks from anti-trust laws such as that under CCI’s domain get considered in the valuation framework.Cement stocks have seen a sharp rally in the last six months outperforming the broad market. “At these valuations, clearly there is a risk of short-term under-performance. However, as part of our medium-term assessment of the sector, if we assume that the top12 cement players in India have to pay this fine, close to 40 per cent of annual cash flows of the entire sector would not be available either for debt/equity/new capex. This would have implications for the cement cycle,” Edelweiss said.India Ratings, a Fitch Ratings group company, said the CCI penalties amounted to 20-75 per cent of the companies’ FY16 operating profits. “Most of the companies (eight out of 11) maintain a low leverage and thus will be in a position to absorb the burden, in the event the penalty has to be paid. The penalty, however, will put pressure on the credit metrics for companies with relatively high levels of leverage,” it said in a statement on Thursday.