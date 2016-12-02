No limit on legitimate gold holding; 500gm cap on married women

The government on Thursday clarified that the new income tax law does not prescribe any limit on gold-holding but warned against keeping more than 500 gm of gold jewellery by a married lady citing a 26-year-old notification.



A finance ministry statement said there was no limit on legitimate holding of gold and jewellery, including from inheritance. It further said there would be no seizure of bullion up to a certain limit even if that does not seem to match income. At the same time, the statement cited an earlier notification, which allows tax authorities to seize gold in excess of a prescribed limit during search operations.



“In this connection, a reference to instruction 1916 is also invited which provides that during the search operations no seizure of gold jewellery and ornaments to the extent of 500 grams per married lady, 250 grams per unmarried lady and 100 grams per male member of the family shall be made,” the statement said, adding that the legitimate holding of jewellery with no upper limit is fully protected.



The clarifications came in the wake of rumours that all gold jewellery, including ancestral jewellery, shall be taxed at 75 per cent plus cess with a further penalty liability of 10 per cent of tax payable. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex authority controlling income tax department, also came out with separate statement to quell apprehensions stemming from the rumour.



“The jewellery/gold purch­a­sed out of disclosed inco­me or out of exempted income like farm income or out of reasonable househo­ld savings or legally inherited that has been acquired out of explained sources is neither chargeable to tax under the existing provisions nor und­er the proposed amended provisions,” the CBDT said.



The finance ministry said it had issued directions that officers conducting search have discretion not to seize even higher amount of jewe­l­lery based on factors, incl­u­ding customs and traditions.



Industry sources said ma­ny jewellers were under taxmen’ lens for allegedly converting Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes after they were demonetised on November 8.



Subsequently, the taxmen have been conducting searches to nab offending je­w­ellers. This gave traction to talk that taxmen may seize gold in excess of 500 gm held by a person. The am­e­ndm­ent to the I-T Act offers cash-hoarders ch­a­nce to turn bl­a­ck mo­ney into white but the same is not available to those holding unaccounted gold.



In a case where the person has jewellery out of und­i­s­closed income, the opportunity under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana is not available. “Further, if the same is detected by the tax officer in a search, 30-60 per centpenalty, over and above the tax rate of 77.25 per cent would apply,” said Tapati Ghose, partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells.



