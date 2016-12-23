No interim relief for Cyrus Mistry

In an important development in the Tata-Mistry spat, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday refused to hear the plea for interim relief of Cyrus Investments pending disposal of a petition filed by family-owned companies of Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Sons, alleging bad practices, oppression and mismanagement in the holding company.



A division bench of NCLT comprising BSV Prasad Kumar (member-judicial) and V Nallasenapathy (member-technical) decided to finally hear the petition filed by Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments Corporation on January 31 and February 1 next year, saying it would not consider granting interim relief now or entertain interim proceedings.



Almost on cue, Tata Sons reacted with alacrity, saying that the Mistry petition to NCLT was not maintainable.



Tata Sons said in a statement the quasi-judicial body, NCLT, did not grant any interim relief.



In another boost for Tatas, shareholders voted independent director Nusli Wadia out of Tata Steel board at the EGM. Wadia has been Mistry’s biggest votary and supporter. In fact, Wadia wrote to the shareholders before the EGM highlighting the cost overruns and other issues related to the Tata Nano project, something very close to Ratan Tata’s heart.



The bench asked respondent no 11, Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, to file a reply to the petition within a week from Thursday. It also directed Tata Sons and other respondents to file a reply within 15 days, after Mistry files a reply. They have been asked to respond to Mistry's reply and the petition. The NCLT directed the petitioner companies to file a rejoinder a fortnight thereafter.



The bench made it clear that instead of hearing the parties on the point of interim relief, it would hear the matter expeditiously and give an order in about a month. With the consent of the parties, it then fixed January 31 and February 1 next year for hearing the matter and deciding expeditiously.



The NCLT also asked the parties to argue first on the maintainability of the petition and then on the merits. Mistry's family-owned companies had moved the NCLT under sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, which deals with relief in case of oppression and powers of the tribunal to act in such cases, respectively.



Mistry, who was removed as the chairman of Tata Sons, continues to be on the board of the holding company. Mistry's family holds over 18 per cent in Tata Sons while Tata Trusts headed by Ratan Tata, the newly appointed interim chairman, has a 66 per cent stake.



The petition, argued by senior counsel A Sundaram, urged the tribunal to direct Tata Sons and its interim chairman Ratan Tata not to remove Mistry from the board of the holding company and other Tata Group companies until the petition is finally heard and disposed of.



Removed abruptly on October 24 as chairman of the holding firm of over $100 billion salt-to-software group, Mistry had on Tuesday moved NCLT seeking superseding of the Tata Sons board and appointment of an administrator to manage it.



"The parties have been directed to file replies and rejoinders in a fixed time table in January 2017. The court also ordered the petitioner (Mistry family's investment firms) not to seek for any further interim relief in the subject matter," said the company statement.



Tata Sons, it said, "believes that the petition is not maintainable in law and the court will hear Tata Sons on this issue at the outset at the next hearing".



It said it would not state any further since the matter is sub-judice.



