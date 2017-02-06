No conspiracy, mystery in Jaya's death: Doctor

Two months after the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, doctors who treated her tried to clear the air over her health and treatment protocol. The press conference attracted attention for being held a day after VK Sasikala was chosen as the leader of AIADMK legislative party and is now all set to become the new chief minister of the state.



A team of doctors, including those from Apollo Hospitals and consultant intensivist from the London Bridge Hospital, Dr Richard Beale clarified that there was nothing strange about Jayalalithaa’s illness and that they suspect no conspiracy behind it. They said that the former chief minister suffered from acute diabetes and died of organ failure. Asked about the timing of the conference, doctors said this happened when the government facilitated it.



During her 75-day hospital stay, there were speculations regarding the gravity of her true condition as only a very close group of people were allowed access to her.



The doctors said that Jayalalithaa was brought to the hospital after she became short of breath at home. Bacterial infection in blood was the underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath, said Baele. She was suffering from infection and sepsis set in. Infection with damage to organs led to her death and she was given the best of treatment, doctors said. No organ transplant or amputation was performed on Jayalalithaa.



Jayalalithaa gained consciousness during the course of the treatment. She was eating, watching TV, talking to officials and walking a few steps. The doctors had consulted her about moving to London hospital and she was the one who decided that it was not needed. Baele had travelled to Chennai thrice in three months to examine Jayalalithaa and oversee her treatment.



Asked about why no photograph of Jayalalithaa was released, Dr Beale said that it would have been inappropriate to take pictures of a critically ill person. She was conscious and gave thumb impression for Election Commission forms, they added.



She was on the road to recovery but had a sudden cardiac arrest. She suffered a sudden cardiac arrest; there was a medical professional and so it was a witnessed cardiac arrest. CPR went on for five minutes. She was given ECMO and as per practice, doctors waited for 24 hours, doctors said.



PTI adds: Beale said the process of treatment was “perfectly straightforward” amid allegations that Jayalalithaa was not given proper treatment, which was couched in unusual secrecy.



“The process of the case that was followed was perfectly straightforward. There was no conspiracy. Nothing strange happened. There is no question of it being a case of poisoning. I don't know where this all came from but if anyone with the understanding with detailed care that goes on in Intensive Care Unit then anyone will realise how silly it is.”



“It was clear what the disease process was. There is nothing mysterious about it,” he added.



Beale said he met Sasikala on a number of occasions. “Sasikala was present much of the time and was closely engaged in the care in supportive manner,” Beale said. He also said any question of exhuming the body of Jayalalithaa was “ridiculous”.



He said at that time “it was not clear” what the source of infection was “but subsequent tests showed there was indeed infection in her blood”.



“So bacteria were going from the blood and that was where the infection was identified and resulted in her general poor condition,” he said, adding it was known that Jayalalithaa was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, he said.



