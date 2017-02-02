No clear roadmap for doubling farmers’ income in 5 yrs

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has presented three budgets. Except for repeating the promise of doubling the farmers’ income in the next five years, I haven’t seen any clear roadmap being laid out. Like the last year, this year too he reiterated his promise without even making a mention of the terrible agrarian crisis that prevails. Only a few weeks back, the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) had estimated 12,602 farm suicides for 2015, the latest year under investigation, up by 3 per cent from the previous year.



Hit severely by demonetisation, which saw farm incomes plummeting, agriculture has been at the receiving end reeling under two years of back-to-back drought. To simply acknowledge: “This year farmers have shown resilience and agriculture growth is expected at 4.1 per cent,” the Finance Minister very conveniently glossed over the prevailing crisis by promising to bring in a model law for contract farming, and by assuring farmers of strengthening the electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) platform, which he said would be integral to commodity trading.



In addition, he announced the farm credit outlay being enhanced to Rs 10-lakh crore. “We will ensure flow of credit to underserved areas, like the northeast.” But what is lesser known is the fact that bulk of the farm credit, for which an interest subvention scheme of three per cent is provided if paid back in time, is availed by the agri-business companies. Roughly Rs 8-lakh crore out of the Rs 10-lakh crore will eventually go to the corporate in the name of farmers. I have been asking the Finance Ministry to categorise the farm loans under two different categories so to remove this illusion as if the entire amount is meant for farmers, but to no effect.



This brings me back to the question how will the farmers’ income double in the next five years. Considering that the average income of a farming household in 17 states of the country, as per the Economic Survey 2016, stands at a meager Rs 20,000 a year, I thought Budget 2017 provided an apt opportunity to provide debt relief to farmers by reducing the interest rates on farm loans, if not out rightly striking a portion of the farm debt.



But instead the Finance Minister provided tax relief only to the middle class. Nor has the government given any thought to increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers by accepting the recommendations of the National Commission for Farmers.



