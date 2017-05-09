LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

No cheques: EPFO set to make all payments electronically

By FC Bureau May 09 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The labour ministry has amended the social security schemes run by the retirement fund body EPFO to enable it to make all payments — pension, provident fund and insurance — to members electronically.

"The labour ministry has amended the schemes run by the EPFO by a notification. This will enable the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to make all payments like EPF and pension through digital mode," an official said.

It was provided in the schemes run by the EPFO that the body can make payments to its subscribers through various modes like money order, cheques or electronically.

The official said, "The scheme has been completely amended and the provision of making payments through money order or cheques has been omitted from the schemes. Thus all payments would be made through electronic mode."

Explaining further, the official said, "Though the EPFO had been making 98 per cent of its payments through electronic mode, there were some field offices which were using other modes like cheque and money orders."

The official also informed that the decision to go 100 per cent digital for payments, was taken after some complaints were received for ensuring complete transparency.

The EPFO has over four crore subscribers and receives 1 crore claims every year including that of EPF withdrawal, pension fixation and insurance claims.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Keep it flexible
    Loans are not just about excel sheet calculations, so let banks adapt

    Nearly eight weeks after the finance minister first mentioned it in passing, the government last week came out with an ordinance, which gave additiona

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: Jackboots replace dialogue

Former BSF DG EN Rammohan, considered one of the foremost ...

Susan Visvanathan

Every drop counts

Climate change brings about dramatic catastrophes. One of our problems ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

It’s your attitude that defines you

People, as the inimitable George Bernard Shaw observed, are always ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter