No bail for Elder Pharma COO-cum-television star

A CBI court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Anuj Saxena, chief operating officer (COO) of Elder Pharmaceuticals, in the sensational bribery case involving senior bureaucrat BK Bansal, who recently committed suicide along with his son.



The court directed Saxena to surrender before it within two days.



Special CBI judge Gurdeep Singh denied anticipatory bail to the accused, while dismissing his contention that if arrested by CBI, he will meet Bansal’s fate. Bansal was director general in the corporate affairs ministry. This was Saxena’s third bail application, which was rejected by the court.



Elder Pharmaceuticals’ share price rose 4.97 per cent on BSE to Rs 38 a piece on Wednesday. However, trading of company’s shares was suspended midway “due to penal reasons,” an announcement on the BSE website said.



In his anticipatory bail plea, Saxena’s counsel claimed, “If I (Saxena) am in custody, my condition will be the same as that of Bansal. Please grant me protection from arrest. I will cooperate in the investigation.”



At this, the court said, “There are other persons also in custody in this case. Has everyone committed suicide? Everyone’s case differs from person to person. The CBI will take care of this.”



During the proceedings, the CBI opposed Saxena’s plea seeking relief, saying his custodial interrogation was required. “Let him surrender first,” public prosecutor K P Singh said, adding that allegations against the actor were serious.



According to the CBI, Saxena had played a direct role in bribing Bansal to ensure that he did not order an SFIO inspection against his company in a matter involving illegal collection of Rs 175 crore from 24,000 investors, diversion of funds to companies abroad and not filing returns on time.



The Mumbai-based firm has also defaulted on fixed deposit payments and is facing multiple winding up petitions in the Bombay High Court and the Company Law Board (CLB) in Mumbai and New Delhi, for the last two years.



On March 25, the CLB dismissed a petition filed by Elder Pharmaceuticals seeking more time to repay depositors, as the managing director of the company, Alok Saxena, failed to adhere to the re-payment timeline ordered by the court.



Saxena, known for roles in soaps “Kkusum” and “Kumkum”, had sought anticipatory bail saying he had no direct link with the case other than a disclosure statement of a co-accused.



Bansal, who was out on bail, allegedly hung himself along with his son at their residence on the intervening night of September 26-27 with a purported suicide note claiming “harassment” by the CBI.



This happened nearly two months after his wife and daughter killed themselves after the agency raided their residence.



