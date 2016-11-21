Nitish, Ajit join hands for UP elections
Nov 21 2016 , New Delhi
The three parties held a joint press conference in Lucknow to announce their alliance and said that they would contest on all the 403 seats in the state. “There is no name of this alliance as of now but it will be an honest alliance. Though this is an alliance of three parties, talks are on with other smaller outfits,” the statement said.
SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had last week ruled out an pre-poll alliance. He had said parties were welcome to merge with the Samajwadi Party.
JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav said, “Mulayam was projected as a leader but it did not materialise. I would have merged my party with SP on Mulayam’s call but there’s no time left.”
RLD leader Ajit Singh said during the Bihar Assembly elections all “Lohiawadi” and “Charan Singhwadi” parties had agreed for an “alliance with SP” but then the SP declined. “This time during our alliance talks, Mulayam talked about merger. Why doesn’t Mulayam want an alliance against the communal forces?”