Nitish, Ajit join hands for UP elections

After efforts to forge an anti-BJP grand alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress come to a nought, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Janata Dal (United) and BS-4 — a breakaway faction of the Bahujan Samaj Party — on Monday came on a common “secular” platform to take on the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.



The three parties held a joint press conference in Lucknow to announce their alliance and said that they would contest on all the 403 seats in the state. “There is no name of this alliance as of now but it will be an honest alliance. Though this is an alliance of three parties, talks are on with other smaller outfits,” the statement said.



SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had last week ruled out an pre-poll alliance. He had said parties were welcome to merge with the Samajwadi Party.



JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav said, “Mulayam was projected as a leader but it did not materialise. I would have merged my party with SP on Mulayam’s call but there’s no time left.”



RLD leader Ajit Singh said during the Bihar Assembly elections all “Lohiawadi” and “Charan Singhwadi” parties had agreed for an “alliance with SP” but then the SP declined. “This time during our alliance talks, Mulayam talked about merger. Why doesn’t Mula­yam want an alliance against the communal forces?”



