NITI asks states to proactively implement reforms

By PTI Apr 19 2017 , New Delhi

NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya has asked states to play a proactive role in enacting reforms relating to state subjects, especially land leasing.

Panagariya, who was speaking at 'National Workshop on Status of Land Leasing Reform and Way Forward' also recalled the pro-reform views of various states in the meeting held in the past which led the government think-tank NITI Aayog to begin working on the Model Agricultural Land Leasing Act, 2016, a statement said.

Principal Secretaries (Revenue) from the states and their counterparts from the Department of Agriculture or their representatives participated in the meeting, an official statement said.

The statement added that several states shared their initiatives related to land leasing reforms. The prominent ones among them were Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

